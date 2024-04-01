The Big Picture Festival of the Dead is a true sequel to Night of the Living Dead, honoring the original film's legacy with a new zombie-filled storyline.

This Tubi original takes place in modern times, connecting back to the 1968 classic with a killer return of the Living Dead franchise.

The Soska sisters bring back the iconic atmosphere and real world commentary of Romero's work, creating a frightening and entertaining homage.

George A. Romero’s Living Dead franchise is one of the most beloved in horror. It’s a series that has defined the zombie sub-genre and is being resurrected by directors Jen and Sylvia Soska this week with Festival of the Living Dead. Now the first trailer teases the franchise's killer return ahead of the Tubi original’s debut.

Exclusively debuted by Bloody Disgusting, the trailer and the Soska sisters revealed that Festival will be a sequel to the original film in the franchise, Night of the Living Dead, following Ben’s grandchildren 55 years after the outbreak that started the entire Living Dead universe. While Living Dead has had many “sequels” like Dawn and Day of the Dead, they were sequels in name only, as they follow completely new sets of characters in completely different locations. Festival takes place in the modern day as the events of the 1968 classic have just become “morbid nostalgia” and are being honored with the “Festival of the Dead”. This appears to be the zombie equivalent of Coachella. The outbreak may seem like a distant memory, but the dead can’t stay dead for long, with the festival soon turning into a zombie-filled rave. More specifically, “radioactive space dust” is the cause of the latest outbreak, leaving Ash (Ashley Moore) and friends in a hellishly rocking situation. Space also connects back to Night of the Living Dead. The news broadcasts that classic would frequently cut to showed that the horrific final frontier may have been the cause of the initial outbreak.

“When There’s No More Room in Hell, the Dead Will Walk the Earth”

While the most iconic film of the franchise is Dawn, there’s just something so frightening about the simplicity of Night of the Living Dead. Once you get past the iconic opening cemetery scene, the idea of being trapped in a house as a horde of zombies surrounds you and try to break in is the stuff of nightmares. That has a lot to do with Romero’s thick atmosphere, helped by the vintage black and white look. However, it also has to do with Duane Jones’ Ben, who gives one of the most commanding and underrated performances in genre history. Night of the Living Dead would start the series' signature real world commentary. Romero may have always said the double meanings were unintentional, but the first film’s gruesome ending, which saw Ben get shot down by his own humankind after being mistaken for a zombie, is still a hauntingly scary parallel to the United States' disturbing racist history. It’s still an ending that sends shock waves through the spines of the horror community. That’s why it’s great to see Festival honoring Jones and Romeo’s brilliant legacies. Tubi may have a shaky track record with their original content, but their recent horror offerings have been fun, to say the least. Last month’s You Shouldn’t Have Let Me In is a good example of that.

When Does ‘Festival of the Dead’ Release?

Festival of the Dead is released on Tubi on Friday, April 5. Along with Moore, the zombie sequel stars Camren Bicondova, Andre Anthony, Christian Rose, Shiloh O’Reilly, and Gage Marsh. The undead trailer can be viewed below. Night of the living Dead is also streaming on Tubi.