Some dishes will always be on the menu for Thanksgiving: turkey, vegetables, buttery biscuits, and a homemade pie. But if you want to get creative in the kitchen this holiday season, plenty of festive films and TV shows have covered you.

Whether it's a disastrous homemade dessert, some ordered pizzas, or the strangest breakfast you'll ever eat, if you've got some movie and TV buffs joining you this Thanksgiving, add some of these iconic dishes to the table.

Popcorn, Toast, and Jelly Beans ('A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving')

If you've had some unexpected guests invite themselves to your Thanksgiving celebration and are in a pickle over what to serve, Snoopy, Woodstock, and Charlie Brown might give you some ideas.

After Charlie Brown's friends invite themselves over for a Thanksgiving meal he wasn't planning on having, he enlists Snoopy and Woodstock to come up with a meal that consists of childlike foods like popcorn, jelly beans, and Charlie Brown's signature dish: toast. It may not be the ideal Thanksgiving meal, but it could serve as a fun little appetizer and nod to A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

Rachel Green's Dessert Trifle ('Friends')

When Monica (Courteney Cox) tasks Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) with making dessert in a Thanksgiving episode of Friends, things don't go according to plan. Rachel creates a dessert trifle—just not filled with typical dessert foods.

Each layer consists of something different, starting with ladyfingers, then jam, custard, raspberries, more ladyfingers, beef sautéed with peas and onions, more custard, bananas, and finally, some whipped cream on top. Or, if you want to keep all your friends this Thanksgiving, consider a simple trifle of bananas and whipped cream like the cast was eating while filming the episode, according to Matt LeBlanc on The Graham Norton Show.

Kevin McCallister's Ice Cream Sundae ('Home Alone')

No pie or cake you serve for dessert this Thanksgiving could ever compare to Kevin's (Macaulay Culkin) gigantic ice cream sundaes in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Topped with whipped cream, hot fudge, and candy, Kevin's signature sundae starts with several scoops of ice cream—possibly even 16, according to The Plaza Hotel themselves. When you stay at the New York City hotel that was used for filming the sequel, they offer a "Home Alone Sundae" with 16 scoops of many flavors and all the fixings to recreate Kevin's favorite dessert.

Takeout Pizza ('General Hospital')

This one may not seem very festive, but for The Quartermaine's on General Hospital, it's their best Thanksgiving tradition.

It's the same thing every year on GH's Thanksgiving episode when their beautiful, home-cooked dinner gets destroyed, and they have no choice but to order a bunch of pizzas for the whole clan. So, whether you've decided not to cook this year or want to give a festive nod to your favorite soap, ordering pizza may be the way to go this Thanksgiving.

Eggnog ('National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation')

Eggnog is a pretty standard drink around the holidays, but Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) has a way of making it especially notable in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Whether it's alcoholic or dry, when too many cooks come into the kitchen this holiday season and you've had enough, consider downing a glass of eggnog to take the edge off as Clark did upon finding out his Christmas bonus was a bust.

Beverly Goldberg's Ooey-Gooey Fudgy Chewies ('The Goldbergs')

This one may not appear in a holiday-centric episode of The Goldbergs, but you can find the recipe for these chocolate cookies from the Season 6 episode "Hersheypark" in the show's very own The Goldbergs Cookbook.

Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) always cooks eccentric dishes for her family. What better dessert to offer this holiday season than her signature cookies, primarily made from semisweet chocolate chips, cocoa powder, and powdered sugar?

Hot Chocolate ('The Polar Express,' 'The Santa Clause')

Hot chocolate is a worldwide phenomenon during the chilly seasons, warming you up with the cozy taste of chocolate. And not only does it make a great drink to sip during dessert, but several films include it in a unique way.

When all the unbelieving kids hop aboard the Polar Express, it became a remembered tradition from the film when they're all served hot chocolate in The Polar Express. In The Santa Clause, it's Judy the Elf who serves Tim Allen's Santa the hot drink after finally getting her recipe just right: not too hot, extra chocolate, and shaken, not stirred.

Who Hash ('How The Grinch Stole Christmas')

When The Grinch steals The Who's holiday dinner, he not only takes their feast, pudding, and whatever roast beast is, but he has the gall to even take the Who Hash in How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

Probably the most traditional dish from a festive film, while no one knows exactly what's in Who Hash, it's assumed to be a sort of corned beef hash made from chopped meat, diced potatoes, and vegetables, perfect to serve at the Thanksgiving table.

Chinese Turkey ('A Christmas Story')

Sure, Randy's (Ian Petrella) little piggy moment scarfing down meatloaf and mashed potatoes is a scene no one can forget from A Christmas Story, but that dinner isn't the most remembered.

After Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) "shoots his eye out" and The Bumpuss' dogs destroy their turkey dinner, The Old Man decides to take his family out to eat at a Chinese restaurant on Christmas. So, if you're looking to shake up your main course this year, consider swapping the turkey for a "Chinese turkey," which appears to be a cooked duck, head and all.

Buddy The Elf's Maple Syrup Spaghetti ('Elf')

The most iconic and simultaneously disgusting dish of them all has to be Buddy the Elf's (Will Ferrell) maple syrup spaghetti in Elf.

Consisting of spaghetti, maple syrup, chocolate syrup, M&Ms, marshmallows, and a chocolate fudge Pop Tart, whether you choose to have this for breakfast like Buddy or serve it as some strange appetizer, it's bound to bring a smile to everyone, young and old, at your Thanksgiving.

