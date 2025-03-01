The history of the Academy Awards is full of drama that doesn't just play out in the nominated films. In 1973, Sacheen Littlefeather claimed that a pissed-off John Wayne needed to be held back from attacking her after she delivered her speech on the mistreatment of Native Americans. There was the slap heard and seen around the world between Will Smith and Chris Rock in 2022. But one of the most vicious attacks that happened at the ceremony didn’t involve any physical altercation or threat of one.

FX anthology series Feud: Bette and Joan explored the famous actresses’ rivalry as they tried to get along during the making of the 1962 film Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? as well as the aftermath that saw their feud grow even more bitter. A key event led their resentments towards each other to spill into the Academy Awards when Bette Davis was nominated for Best Actress for Baby Jane. Feeling that she was snubbed, Joan Crawford vowed to walk away with the Best Actress statuette on the big night, one way or another.

Two Hollywood Legends Clash in ‘Feud: Bette and Joan’

The anthology drama series Feud chronicles the famous feuds between real-life public figures. The second season, Capote vs. The Swans, was a mixed result that didn’t have nearly as much material once it went beyond the published story that destroyed the friendship between the author and New York socialites. Season 1, however, was never in short supply of the feuding that went on between its titular starlets. Bette and Joan is a season of TV that is campy, glamorous, and tragic, with an all-star cast led by Susan Sarandon as Davis and Jessica Lange as Crawford. The first half follows them as they attempt a comeback with a formidable team-up in Baby Jane. The movie became a surprise hit, and it seemed to promise a career renaissance for both until deep-seated insecurities put a stop to that.

The announcement of Oscar nominations ends Episode 4 with a bloodcurdling scream by Joan upon hearing she was left out, while Bette gets nominated. It set the stage for a point of no return for these actresses. If Bette wins, it will be a record-breaking achievement that gives her a third statuette in the Best Actress category. Joan vows to eliminate that possibility, orchestrating a lobbying scheme to make Bette lose the votes she needs and to add insult to injury, Joan will find a way to get her hands on the Oscar that Bette hopes to go home with.

Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange Give Devastating Performances in ‘Feud’