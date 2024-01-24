In 2017, Ryan Murphy, Jaffe Cohen, and Michael Zam created the Feud anthology series, starting with Bette and Joan, a true story about the rivalry between two Hollywood actresses from the 30s to the 70s. The series faired very well, with star actresses Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Coven) and Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise), it won two Primetime Emmys. That same year, the series was renewed for a second season, and after a long wait, it was announced that Feud would return with its new season, Capote Vs. The Swans.

Truman Capote was a novelist and a screenwriter, well known for Breakfast At Tiffany’s, but perhaps less known was his love life. However, author Laurence Leamer documented his scandalous affairs in the novel Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era. Taking from the stories of Capote and his group of aristocratic women he dubbed the swans, the series plays out the secret intimate moments that he turned into literature at the expense of his social status. After such a great success in the first season of the series, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans will feature a long list of iconic actors, so we’ve taken the dive to reveal their roles in the upcoming season.

Naomi Watts as Barbara "Babe" Paley

Naomi Watts stars as Barbara "Babe" Paley, the unofficial leader of the swans. Paley was a prime player in the New York fashion scene and an editor for American Vogue. She married William S. Paley, CEO of CBS Broadcasting Inc., and together climbed to the top of the social ladder in New York's high society.

Born in England and raised in Australia, Naomi Watts began her career in Aussie film and television during the 80s, starring in Hey Dad..! and For Love Alone. However, it wasn’t until 2001 that she made her breakthrough when she starred in Mulholland Drive as Betty Elms. She continued her success through the 2000s with The Ring, 21 Grams, Eastern Promises, and King Kong. In the 2010s, she hasn’t slowed down with roles in The Impossible, Birdman, St. Vincent, While We're Young, The Glass Castle, and Luce. Recently, Watts began starring in the Netflix thriller series The Watcher and is set to play a role in the upcoming French drama Emmanuelle.

Tom Hollander as Truman Capote

Tom Hollander will portray Truman Capote, the novelist whose famous book Breakfast At Tiffany’s launched him into the elite class of New York social life, along with his final and arguably most famous novel, In Cold Blood. Capote used his status and writing style to weave between fact and fiction, creating stories about high-status socialites he encountered, which eventually caused a rift when his stories began to be released, hence Capote Vs. The Swans.

Born in England, Hollander started his acting journey in the theater, honing his craft and earning a BAFTA award. Film and television during the late 1980s set the stage for his breakthrough moment in Robert Altman's Gosford Park as Lt. Commander Anthony Meredith, earning him widespread acclaim. Hollander's versatility became evident in later roles such as Pride & Prejudice as Mr. Collins and the Pirates of the Caribbean series as Cutler Beckett, complemented by television parts, notably as Reverend Adam Smallbone in Rev. Recently, he had a role in The King's Man and starred in the second season of The White Lotus as Quentin.

Diane Lane as Nancy ‘Slim’ Keith

Diane Lane plays the Californian girl Nancy ‘Slim’ Keith, who was known for simply being a jet-set fashion icon. Briefly married to director Howard Hawks, Slim would frequently be seen with famed writer Ernest Hemingway and eventually married agent and producer Leland Hayward. Her fallout with Capote came when his literature revealed a character clearly based on Slim, who depicted her negatively.

Perfect for the role of another New York socialite, Diane Lane started her film career in that very city, starring as Lauren King in A Little Romance at just 14 years old. With other parts during the 80s in films like Streets of Fire, The Big Town, and Lady Beware, her career took another jump when she played Lorena Wood in the miniseries Lonesome Dove. Since then, she has had numerous large parts, including Man of Steel as Martha Kent, which led to more parts with the same role in the DC Extended Universe. She also performed the voice of Riley's mom in Inside Out and will reprise the role in the upcoming sequel. Apart from Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans Lane has been busy working on the upcoming thriller, Anniversary and another miniseries called A Man in Full.

Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest

Chloë Sevigny will take on the role of C.Z. Guest, a highly talented socialite whose resume includes fashion designer, author, actress, and more. Her elite status was solidified by the company she kept, not to mention her marriage with Winston Frederick Churchill Guest, a relative of Sir Winston Churchill. Capote appeared to be envious of her lifestyle, commenting in his scandalous release that, despite her charitable efforts, she was merely just another self-centered rich girl.

Sevigny started with dreams of breaking into the New York fashion scene and, after working as a seamstress in Brooklyn, eventually landed a role in the indie film Kids as Jennie. Her other biggest roles include Jean in American Psycho with more parts in Zodiac, Lizzie, The Dead Don't Die, Love & Friendship, Golden Exits, and more recently, Jen in The True Adventures of Wolfboy, not to mention she’ll be in the upcoming film Bonjour Tristesse.

Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill

Calista Flockhart will play Lee Radziwill, the younger sister of Jackie Kennedy, who, in her own right, became an icon. She had moderate success as an actress as well as an interior designer and also followed The Rolling Stones on tour with Truman Capote.

Flockhart is arguably most famous for her leading role in Ally McBeal and Kitty Walker in Brothers & Sisters. More recently, she has played Cat Grant in Supergirl and has an upcoming voice-acting role in Invincible.

Demi Moore as Ann "Bang-Bang" Woodward

Demi Moore will play the highly controversial socialite Ann "Bang-Bang" Woodward, who, despite her beauty in modeling and acting, clawed her way into the elite social class of New York. While many were convinced she had married William Woodward Jr., a wealthy banker’s son, for his money, the controversy really gained traction when she shot and killed her husband. The incident was ruled an accident, but even more drama unfolds when Capote weighs in on her story.

Moore was famous for being a member of The Brat Pack, which included a group of teen actors that appeared in numerous films during the 80s, like Blame It on Rio, St. Elmo's Fire, and About Last Night... Her most notable roles include Molly Jensen in Ghost, Lieutenant Commander JoAnne Galloway in A Few Good Men, Diana Murphy in Indecent Proposal, Meredith Johnson in Disclosure, and Lieutenant Jordan O'Neil in G.I. Jane. She also acted alongside Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and will soon star in a horror film titled The Substance.

Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson

Molly Ringwald's character, Joanne Carson, was a model as well as a television host who was actually the second wife of Johnny Carson. She was close to Capote and allowed him to write using a room in her home until his passing in 1984.

Ringwald is known for her roles as Samantha Baker in Sixteen Candles, Claire Standish in The Breakfast Club, Andie Walsh in Pretty in Pink, Miranda Hampson in The Pick-up Artist, and Darcy Elliott in For Keeps. Her most recent film was the horror Bad Things, and she will have a role in the upcoming movie Montauk.

Treat Williams as William S. Paley

Treat Williams plays William S. Paley, the CBS executive married to Barbara "Babe" Paley, who also remained a prominent playboy in New York.

Williams played Danny Ciello in Prince of the City, Nick D'Salvio in Once Upon a Time in America, and Jake in Smooth Talk. Feud: Capote vs. The Swans will be his final role since his passing in the summer of 2023 due to a motorcycle accident.

Joe Mantello as Jack Dunphy

Joe Mantello stars as Jack Dunphy, who was famously an American playwright and novelist. Dunphy was Capote’s closest friend and partner for more than 30 years. He got his start in dance but quickly changed his focus on writing stories and plays — many of which were produced off-Broadway.

Mantello is an award-winning Broadway director and actor. Some of his directing credits include Wicked, Assassins, Take Me Out, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, among many others. As for his acting, he's appeared in The Watcher, American Horror Story: NYC, and The Normal Heart.

Russell Tovey as John O'Shea

Russell Tovey plays John O’Shea, a married banker from Long Island. O’Shea started off as Capote’s business manager but soon turned into his lover. Eventually, he left his family to be with Capote and refused to help them financially.

Tovey has an eclectic background in television, film, and theater. He is an award-winning actor who most recently starred as Patrick Read in American Horror Story: NYC. You may have also seen him in Allelujah, Starstruck, The Sister, or The Fortress. When he's not acting, he spends his time collecting art and co-hosting an art podcast called “Talk Art” with Robert Diament.