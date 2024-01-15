The Big Picture Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans is a new installment of Ryan Murphy's series that focuses on the famous falling-out between Truman Capote and the socialite women he gossiped with.

The Swans, including Barbara "Babe" Paley, Nancy "Slim" Keith, and Ann Woodward, band together to destroy Capote after their dark secrets are exposed.

The series promises a celebrity feud with star power, juicy details, and a talented creative team behind the camera, including Gus Van Sant and Jon Robin Baitz.

FX is cooking up some piping hot beef in Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans. A new teaser for the latest installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series about famous and ugly celebrity dust-ups foretells the "awful things" that go down in high society. Season 2 focuses on the famous falling-out between author Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) and the socialite women he gossiped with - The Swans - after the publishing of an excerpt from his unfinished novel Answered Prayers in Esquire. Although much of the spotlight is on the thinly veiled dirty laundry and nasty rumors Capote shared in the piece, the Swans themselves can be just as nasty to each other.

Capote's swans include famous names like Barbara “Babe” Paley (Naomi Watts), Nancy "Slim" Keith (Diane Lane), Ann Woodward (Demi Moore), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny), Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart), and Joanne Carson (Molly Ringwald). All of them have opted to band together to destroy their mutual foe Capote after some of their darkest secrets reach the light. The teaser, however, shows the bitterness that lies between them, with catty comments behind closed doors and icy treatment in public. Yet, Capote is still the meanest of them all for shining a light on the "sex, money, and betrayal" that goes on in high society. His greatest display of cruelty comes for Woodward, whom he mockingly gives the nickname "Bang Bang" based on the rumors that she killed her husband.

Based on Laurence Leamer's 2021 bestseller Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era, Captoe Vs. The Swans promises a celebrity feud with enough star power and juicy details to rival Bette and Joan in Season 1. It also boasts a talented creative team with Gus Van Sant leading the charge behind the camera and Jon Robin Baitz penning the scripts. In addition to Hollander and the Swans, the late Treat Williams will round out the main cast as CBS bigwig William S. Paley in the final role of his career.

What's Next for Ryan Murphy After 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans'?

Close

Murphy has plenty of business to take care of in 2024 beyond finally delivering Season 2 of Feud. He and Ian Brennan are gearing up for Season 2 of the much-watched and highly controversial Monster anthology series, following up the first season's Jeffrey Dahmer-centric tale with one on Lyle and Erik Menendéz. Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander are set to play the murderous brothers, while Sevigny is primed to reunite with Murphy as their mother Kitty opposite Javier Bardem as their father, José. American Sports Story is also on the docket for Murphy and Brennan with Josh Andrés Rivera and Patrick Schwarzenegger starring as Aaron Hernandez and Tim Tebow.

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans premieres on FX on January 31. Read our guide here for everything to know heading into Season 2 and check out the new teaser below.