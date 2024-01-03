The Big Picture Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans explores Truman Capote's betrayal of his inner circle of high society women, leading to their revenge and his downfall.

The series delves into the scandalous lives of the elite women, who put on a façade of beauty and sophistication while harboring dark secrets.

With a star-studded cast and acclaimed directors, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans promises to deliver a juicy and petty feud that will captivate audiences.

A Feud is brewing once again at FX with the new trailer for the second installment of Ryan Murphy's hit anthology series, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans. Featuring a star-studded ensemble headlined by Naomi Watts and Tom Hollander, the new season recalls the bitterness sown between famed writer Truman Capote (Hollander) and his Swans, the elite women of high society who once made up his inner circle of socialites. After gaining their trust and becoming their confidante when it came to their deepest and darkest secrets, he burned all bridges by exposing them all with a thinly veiled excerpt from his book Answered Prayers in Esquire Magazine. The trailer teases the fire and fury born from his actions.

Fittingly set to Linda Ronstadt's "You're No Good," the footage opens by showing the trappings of high society - "Sex, money, and endless adventure." The women who live in this world, like Barbara “Babe” Paley (Watts), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny), and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart), put on a front of beauty and sophistication that hide their actions behind closed doors. Capote, however, lends an ear to all the affairs and scandals and revels in the gossip as a friend to these women. Once his publication drops and lifts the veil on who the women really are, the Swans vow not only to cut him off from high society but to destroy him. Their lives are thrown into chaos, but Capote only does what he believes a writer should do - deliver something "bloody and sharp and real."

Capote Vs. The Swans pulls from the book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era by Laurence Leamer and promises to cover all the juiciest details of the feud. For Capote, the series will track the writer's descent into self-destruction which was sparked by his excerpt and subsequent banishment from high society. Like Feud: Bette and Joan nearly seven years back, there appears to be no shortage of pettiness and public displays of beef along the way in the much-anticipated new installment.

'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans' Has a Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Close

Bringing the story of Capote and his swans to life is a group of acclaimed directors, including Good Will Hunting helmer Gus Van Sant and frequent Murphy collaborators Max Winkler, and Jennifer Lynch, who direct from a script penned by Jon Robin Baitz. In addition to Watts, Hollander, Lane, Sevigny, and Flockhart, the stacked cast also features Demi Moore as Ann “Bang-Bang” Woodward, Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson, Joe Mantello as Jack Dunphy, Russell Tovey as John O’Shea, and the late Treat Williams in one of his final roles as Bill Paley.

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans premieres on FX on January 31. Check out our guide here for everything you need to know ahead of the series' second installment. Check out the trailer below.