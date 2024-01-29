The Big Picture Truman Capote became part of New York's high society after the success of his book "Other Voices, Other Rooms" and the film adaptation of "Breakfast at Tiffany's."

Capote developed a close circle of female friends, called his "swans," who confided in him and shared their darkest secrets.

Capote's book "Answered Prayers" caused a scandal when he published an excerpt filled with thinly disguised characters based on his high society friends, leading to the breakdown of his friendships and his own downward spiral.

For those of a certain age, "Capote's Swans" may bring to mind "Berkeleys's Beautys," the array of leggy dancers in actor/choreographer Busby Berkeley's exquisite dance numbers in low-budget musicals for Warner Brothers in the 1930s. For others, it may evoke Charlie's Angels, the famed 1970s series that prompted the phrase Jiggle TV. The Swans were unlike either but were instead a group of high society women who befriended author Truman Capote, who in turn became their confidante before sharing their secrets with the world in excerpts from his book Answered Prayers, published in Esquire Magazine. FX's upcoming Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, the long-awaited second installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series, dramatizes the buildup and eventual hell and damnation born upon Capote, played by Tom Hollander, by the Swans following his betrayal. It's a story of privilege, pettiness, self-destruction, gossip, and public animosities — and it's utterly fascinating.

Feud An anthology series centering on famous feuds, including Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, and Truman Capote and the New York elite. Release Date March 5, 2017 Creator Ryan Murphy, Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam Cast Naomi Watts , Tom Hollander , Calista Flockhart , Diane Lane Main Genre Biography Seasons 2 Studio FX

When Did Truman Capote Become Part of New York's High Society?

Truman Capote, to this day, is one of America's greatest, and among its most controversial, authors. Born in 1924, Capote was raised in Monroeville, Alabama by his elderly aunts and cousins after having been abandoned by his mother. He began writing early on, with Capote saying, "I began writing really sort of seriously when I was about eleven... I used to go home from school every day and I would write for about three hours. I was obsessed by it.” That obsession turned into a job with The New Yorker at the age of 17, after having dropped out of school. It wouldn't take long before Capote began writing for even more publications, and one story, Miriam, caught the eye of Bennett Cerf, who signed Capote to a contract with Random House. His first book, 1948's Other Voices, Other Rooms, fostered his success with its prose and its notoriety, primarily for discussing homosexual themes and its suggestive cover.

The success of the book led to Capote becoming embraced by high society, where he was invited to the best clubs, restaurants, and other events. Those experiences inspired the short novel Breakfast at Tiffany's in 1958, and the success of the book and the film adaptation with Audrey Hepburn cemented his place with the elite of society. For his next project, he stepped away from high society and went to Kansas to write In Cold Blood, ground zero for the non-fiction novel genre. He initially went to take notes on how a small town coped with the loss of a family within the community, specifically the four members of the Clutter clan, who were murdered in 1959. While doing his research, the two murderers were caught, and over the next six years, he became engrossed with the lives of the townspeople and the killers, whom he began interviewing, culminating in his most famed work. It's a period of time captured in the Oscar-nominated Capote, a film that would garner actor Philip Seymour Hoffman the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Capote. The book was instantly embraced, bringing in millions of dollars for Capote and a level of fame only a few other authors have come close to achieving. Based on the trailer for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, the emphasis is on the period of time after In Cold Blood's release, interspersed with scenes of the Swans' past actions.

Who Were Truman Capote's Swans?

Following the publication of In Cold Blood, Capote developed a circle of female friends, high-society women he called his "swans," with whom he was frequently seen. They were a who's who of the elite. C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny) was a blonde, elegant stage actress who was inducted into the International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame in 1959. Her beauty inspired works by the likes of Andy Warhol and Salvador Dali, and her husband was polo champion Winston Frederick Churchill Guest (yes, related to Sir Winston Churchill). Babe Paley (Naomi Watts) was born into a glamorous lifestyle, a stunningly beautiful woman of wealth and privilege who became an editor at Vogue magazine, quickly establishing herself as a style icon. Lee Bouvier (Calista Flockhart) was an actress for a time before the glamorous debutante tried her hand at interior design and public relations. She married Polish aristocrat Prince Stanislaw Albrecht Radziwill in 1959, after which she insisted on being addressed as "Princess" and adopting the name "Her Serene Royal Highness." If the last name is familiar, it should be: Lee's sister was none other than Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

Nancy "Slim" Keith (Diane Lane) was a socialite friend of Paley's, an elegant and stylish woman who was frequently placed on best-dressed lists and in photo shoots for magazines like Vogue. Wooed by celebrities like Clark Gable and Ernest Hemingway, she married director Howard Hawks before leaving him after eight years to marry agent Leland Hayward. Joanne Carson (Molly Ringwald), a model and former Pan Am stewardess, was married to late-night legend Johnny Carson shortly after he landed The Tonight Show gig. After divorcing Carson in 1972, she kept a writing room at her house where Capote would work, and it was in that room where he died in 1984. The most infamous of Capote's inner circle was Ann Woodward (Demi Moore), a stunning socialite married to banking heir Billy Woodward. The pair lived the high life, slept with whoever they wanted to, and were often heard arguing while intoxicated, only to make up quickly after. One night, Ann heard a noise and shot at a shadowy figure with both barrels of her shotgun, only to discover the source was her husband. Despite being found not guilty, the gossip surrounding her part in the murder was everywhere.

How Did the Stories the Swans Shared With Capote Go Public?

Capote was drawn to these women, among others, and they to him, captivating them with his intellect and his flattery. They trusted him, and as such each of them saw Capote as a confidante whom they could share their secrets with. Extramarital affairs, troubled marriages, jealousy, addictions... there was nothing they withheld from Capote, except for Guest. Guest didn't fully trust Capote, and advised the others to tell their darkest secrets to their psychologist, rather than the writer. Nevertheless, all of them were close, with Bouvier once saying, as per the New York Post, "He's the most loyal friend I've ever had, and the best company I've ever known... I feel as if he's my brother, except that brothers and sisters are rarely as close as we are." Meanwhile, Capote kept taking notes on everything. They knew he was writing a new book, Answered Prayers — Bouvier had even inscribed "To my Answered Prayer, with love, Lee, July 1967" in a cigarette case with gold lining she gifted the author with — but none of them knew that his book would be using their deepest, darkest secrets as fodder.

Before anything was released, Capote said that the book, as cited in the New York Post, would be filled with thinly disguised characters, people he knew, and likened his pen to a gun that would take them down. “There’s the handle, the trigger, the barrel and, finally, the bullet,” he said. “And when that bullet is fired from the gun, it’s going to come out with a speed and power like you’ve never seen — wham!” He had completed one chapter, though, which he called “La Côte Basque, 1965,” and in 1975 he published that chapter, against his editor's advice, in the pages of Esquire magazine. It was nothing short of social suicide. The chapter was rife with society gossip, a collection of targets mentioned by their real names or with thinly veiled pseudonyms. Gloria Vanderbilt was a ditz. Paley's husband, "Sidney," was a ravenous cheater, who scrubbed the bedsheets clean in a tub after a night with the governor's wife, which he's trying to keep from his wife, led to his mistress leaving period bloodstains. "Lady Ina Coolbirth," Keith's stand-in, claims to have been raped by John F. Kennedy's father in her teen years. "Ann Hopkins," based on Woodward, did shoot her husband to collect his money and was only declared innocent after her mother-in-law paid off the cops and the courts.

The fallout was swift, even before the chapter was published, with Woodward killing herself with cyanide three days before the release, rumored that she was made aware of the contents of the chapter beforehand. Paley called Keith, asking, "Have you seen Esquire?! Call me as soon as you’re finished,” Keith got a copy, and as she told writer George Plimpton, “I read it, and I was absolutely horrified. The story about the sheets, the story about Ann Woodward... There was no question in anybody’s mind who it was.” Both Capote's social and literary reputations were shattered, his friendships now dead. Critics and readers alike were appalled that he so easily exposed his friends and all their scandals, from adultery to murder. Not only had Capote bit the hand that fed him, but as The Guardian so elegantly states, "he'd gnawed it off at the wrist." Many of the swans never spoke to Capote again, and the backlash pushed the writer into a spiral of drug abuse and alcoholism, a backlash he somehow hadn't anticipated, and one that would haunt him until his death.

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans premieres on FX on January 31 and is available to stream on Hulu.

