The next chapter in the anthology series will focus on Truman Capote and his female group of companions.

In some exciting Ryan Murphy based fan Friday news, Deadline reports that two-time Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts will be joining Murphy in the second chapter of his anthology series, Feud. While it’s been a minute (or 5 years) since Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon graced our screens portraying the volatile relationship between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, respectively, the hit series is finally on its way back. Focusing on yet another famous rivalry from the annals of history, Murphy and Plan B will team up to bring the world Capote’s Women.

The series will pull its story from Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era. Initially penned by Laurence Leamer, the book soon became a bestseller after it was published just last year. The series will transport viewers to the 1970s where it will follow the life of the infamous author, Truman Capote, and the women closest to him. Known for having a crew of very close and intimate female companions, Capote ripped through those friendships when, in 1975, he published a short story titled, La Côte Basque 1965 in Esquire. Though he changed the names, the book was very obviously about those closest to him, causing a rift of epic magnitude. In the short piece, the author would reveal his friend’s most private moments and best kept secrets including the cardinal sin of murder. Watts will be joining the cast as one of Capote's “swans,” Babe Paley. Paley was a well reaching American socialite who was married to William S. Paley, the founder of CBS.

Already gaining momentum as a promising production, the second installment of Feud has tapped two-time Academy Award nominee Gus Van Sant (Good Will Hunting, Milk) to direct the entire limited series. Meanwhile, Tony and Pulitzer writer, Jon Robin Baitz, will showrun the production and pen every episode.

Known for her breakthrough role in David Lynch’s mind-bending thriller, Mulhullond Drive, Watts has solidified herself as a household name over the last two decades. Earning nominations for her performances in 2004’s 21 Grams and 2013’s The Impossible, Watts is definitely the right woman for Murphy’s upcoming project. Given her strong background in dramas, playing characters whose lives are spinning out of control, she’ll fit right in among the pages of Baitz’s script for Capote’s Women.

While no other names have joined the call sheet yet, casting is moving forward in high gear. Stay tuned to Collider for those reveals and more surrounding the production of the second chapter of Feud.

