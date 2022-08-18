Casting for Season 2 of Ryan Murphy's anthology Feud is ramping up as the creator has found his Truman Capote. According to Variety, Tom Hollander is now set to play the famed author in the new storyline Capote's Women, joining the previously announced Naomi Watts, who will play one of his "swans" Babe Paley, and Chloë Sevigny, who stars as C.Z. Guest. Hollander isn't joining the series alone as both Calista Flockhart and Diane Lane have also boarded the production.

Coming in five years after the Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon-led first season, Feud Season 2 will tell the tale of the infamous Capote and the women he was close with. The true story comes from Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era from author Laurence Leamer, and it recounts how Capote's tight-knit relationship with the socialites of New York in the 1970s went up in flames following his publishing of La Côte Basque 1965, a chapter of his unfinished Answered Prayers, in Esquire Magazine. With the short passage, he exposed the social elite's most private, damning secrets out in the open, causing irreparable damage to his relationships and creating a feud of epic proportions.

Flockhart boards the series as Lee Radziwill, the wife of a Polish prince and sister to first lady Jackie Kennedy who developed a particularly strong kinship with Capote thanks in part to her poor relationship with Kennedy. Lane, meanwhile, will portray Nancy "Slim" Keith, a fashion icon dubbed as the original "California girl" on whom Capote reportedly based the character Lady Coolbirth in Answered Prayers.

Hollander is a veteran actor with a BAFTA win for his supporting role in the series The Night Manager and a load of notable roles including 2005's Pride and Prejudice and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. More recently, he's appeared in The King's Man and Bird Box among others. On the small screen, he's had a more notable presence in recent years with his co-created series Rev. and Taboo, but he'll get a big spotlight on HBO with the upcoming second season of The White Lotus. Flockhart, meanwhile, has had a fruitful career with three Emmy nominations playing the title role in Ally McBeal. She was also a constant presence on Supergirl from 2015 through 2021 as Cat Grant.

Lane has one Oscar nomination to her name for Unfaithful and is well known for her role in Under the Tuscan Sun, though she's also had a constant role in DC films like Man of Steel and Justice League as Superman's mother Martha Kent. She was also part of the voice ensemble for Disney's Inside Out. Most recently though, she's turned to television, starring in the ill-fated yet decently-received Y: The Last Man, and she'll next be seen starring alongside Jeff Daniels in A Man in Full.

Feud Season 2 is now fully underway with Gus Van Sant directing all eight episodes and Jon Robin Baitz writing and serving as the series showrunner.