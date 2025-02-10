Before going into what makes a movie one that feels like a fever dream, it’s naturally necessary to try and define just what a fever dream is. What might ordinarily be a tense or visceral dream when you’re well can become a fever dream if you have it while you're unwell, with that sickness contributing to such dreams occupying a space between “dream” and “nightmare.”

So, if a film feels a little like something one might dream while sick, then it can be classified for present purposes as a fever dream movie. Some of these are nightmarish, but not all are horror films, perhaps highlighting dark comedy, unease, or tension more than they do outright scares, at least in some of the following examples. All are pretty unsettling in their own strange ways; even the ones that can be entertaining or sometimes even funny.

10 'Inherent Vice' (2014)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson