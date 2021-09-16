Netflix has released the chilling trailer and poster for Fever Dream (Distancia de Rescate), the upcoming horror film inspired by the novel of the same name by Argentinian author Samanta Schweblin. Fever Dream will debut in selected theaters on October 6 and on the streaming platform on October 13.

The trailer introduces us to Amanda, a woman who has just moved out to a new home with her children. Soon after getting to her new house, Amanda (Maria Valverde) meets a neighbor named Carola (Dolores Fonzi), a seemingly innocent woman who guards a dark secret. Just like Amanda, Carola is a mother, but her son David (Emilio Vodanovich) seems to have supernatural powers. The trailer also teases David might be dead, and while the mystery will only be revealed after the movie’s release, there’s a distressing atmosphere on the trailer that promises Fever Dream is indeed a disturbing experience.

Peruvian filmmaker Claudia Llosa directs Fever Dream from a script she wrote with Schweblin. The movie also stars German Palacios and Guillermo Pfening. The film is produced by Mark Johnson, Tom Williams, Pablo Larraín, Juan De Dios Larraín.

Fever Dream is part of Netflix’s special Halloween programming “Netflix and Chill”, which also includes Creep director Patrick Brice’s new film There’s Someone Inside Your House and Mike Flanagan’s new series Midnight Mass. Fever Dream will debut in selected theaters on October 6 and on the streaming platform on October 13. Check out Fever Dream’s trailer and poster below.

Here’s Fever Dream’s official synopsis:

Told from a decidedly feminine perspective, this hallucinatory tale explores the interconnected nature of love and fear in motherhood. A woman named Amanda vacations in a sleepy Argentine village with her young daughter Nina. Ever-concerned with her daughter’s welfare, Amanda constantly calculates the “rescue distance” needed to protect her child. She soon discovers that things around her are not as they seem. A local boy named David interrogates Amanda, as she struggles to make sense of her surroundings. The beauty of the bucolic countryside is a striking counterpoint to an eerie story of dark forces, powerful emotions, and pervasive dangers. From Peruvian director Claudia Llosa, based on the Samanta Schweblin novel of the same name.

