During a Square Enix event earlier today, the final trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade dropped, and boy does it promise some fun moments for FF7 faithful. We'll get to see if those promises hold when the new content releases on June 10th. But because the whole remake DLC is a bit confusing, we're here to break it all down for you, from Square Enix's convoluted naming convention and rollout plan, to the platform you can play the new content on, to the connections to the franchise itself. So let's make this as simple as possible, shall we?

First up, let's talk titles: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is the "visually enhanced edition of the critically acclaimed and award-winning" Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PlayStation 5 (and only the PS5; more on that in a bit). Getting slightly more complicated here, the game also features FF7R Episode INTERmission featuring Yuffie as the main character, and also introducing "an exhilarating new story arc, and numerous gameplay additions for players to enjoy." This brand-new adventure lets you "play as Wutai ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates Midgar and conspires with Avalanche HQ to steal the ultimate materia from the Shinra Electric Power Company." Additionally, it'll feature "new characters and an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions."

As for how exactly you can play all that new content, that's almost as complicated as the release itself:

If you already own FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE for the PlayStation 4 (physical or digital version) and own a PlayStation 5, you can download the free FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE PlayStation 5 enhancement update.

*Please note the PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake available to PlayStation Plus members is not eligible for the PS5 digital version upgrade. This update does not include FF7R EPISODE INTERmission. FF7R EPISODE INTERmission can be purchased separately. An internet connection is required to obtain the free PlayStation 5 enhancement update. However, if you have purchased FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (physical edition) for PlayStation 4, and own the PlayStation 5 digital edition (the model without a disc drive) then you are not eligible to download the upgrade.

Did you get all that? Yeah, us either. Basically, if you paid for Final Fantasy VII Remake and have a PS5 to play the new version on, you're good to go. Otherwise, not so much. That'd be one thing if PS5s were easy to get, but they're still not; that could hurt the distribution of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and FF7R EPISODE INTERmission in the short term. But hey, at least we have a brand new trailer to hold us over in the meantime! It's almost as confusing as the new FF7R releases themselves!

Before we break it down for you, here's the trailer itself:

There's a lot going on here, so let's start with the characters. If you are new to Yuffie, she's a "member of Wutai's elite corps of ninja operatives. Yuffie styles herself as both a ravishing beauty and a world-class materia hunter. Using her signature oversized throwing star and exceptional agility, she is a force to be reckoned with. Determined to reclaim her homeland's former glory—and acting on orders from the government—she sneaks into Midgar."

Image via Square Enix

You probably don't recognize newcomer Sonon Kusakabe, a warrior hailing from Wutai who trained under Yuffie's father, because he's a new character for this release:

He experienced the devastation wrought by his country's war with Shinra, and as a result, harbors a deep resentment for the company. He has been assigned to accompany Yuffie as she infiltrates Midgar—essentially making her his boss. Thankfully though, his serious, grounded nature is the perfect foil for his partner’s eccentric personality.

Image via Square Enix

The rest of the content should be familiar to fans of Final Fantasy 7 and its companion game Dirge of Cerberus, the latter of which gets some love in the new FF7R releases. Here they are in brief:

Fort Condor: Love it or hate it, this minigame makes a glorious return in the new and upcoming title. Seems like Yuffie will get a chance to play the in-game RTS game "Fort Condor" instead of actually setting up strategic defenses the way Cloud & Co. did in the OG FF7. We don't get much to look at here, but the player pieces look cool and the whole thing is a nice throwback to the '97 release and its Junon area minigame.

Scarlet & the Proud Clod Mech: Yuffie will get to square off against Shinra's head of weapons development Scarlet as she pilots a shiny new mech! The bonus battle here is another nod back to the OG FF7 in which Scarlet and Heidegger piloted the mech against our team, but this boss fight seems to have some new mechanics thrown in, as well as some lore drops from Yuffie and Sonon.

Nero the Sable & Weiss the Immaculate: Speaking of boss battles, Dirge of Cerberus fans will be happy to see the return of sibling antagonists Nero and Weiss. We'll hopefully get some Remake lore drops for Tsivets, SOLDIER, and the Deepground, but for now, we've got teases of the sprawling mythology of FF7.

Ramuh: Summon a lightning-powered Judgment Bolt with this epic elemental materia, a new power for the upcoming game that's also a throwback to the OG FF7, as teased in the latest trailer.

For an in-depth look at all of the new content coming to FFinal Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, check out the Extended and Enhanced Features Video here:

