The discussion of what characters would be worthy of wielding Thor's hammer has been around for quite some time. It's a legendary feat that can only be accomplished by a certain kind of person. While the traits needed to wield it vary from universe to universe, there's a general idea of how one needs to carry oneself and the ideals one must hold to achieve this feat.

On average, in order to wield the hammer of Thor, Mjölnir, a person needs to be courageous, honorable, able to sacrifice for the greater good, and willing to kill if absolutely needed while refusing to harm the innocent and brave. These factors hold certain characters (that one would think could hold it) back from being able to be deemed worthy by Odin and Mjölnir, like the comic universe's Spider-Man. The ones who can, however, are truly genuine warriors for good. This list will discuss the characters who could conceivably wield Thor's hammer, coming from different universes, from anime to video games.

10 Samurai Jack

'Samurai Jack' (2001-2004)

Image via Cartoon Network

Samurai Jack is one of the most beloved animated series of all time. Samurai Jack (Phil LaMarr) is a fish out of water fighting to get home, but most importantly, trying to defeat a malicious demon known as Aku (Mako Iwamatsu). It's universally agreed upon that demons pretty much represent and embody evil itself, which already gets Jack a lot of points.

Not to mention, Jack already has a magic weapon, which is another big parallel to the Thor character. Jack is a man with no fear and continues to be brave no matter the cost to himself or the situation he's in. This samurai is one of the truest definitions of a warrior in media, which, combined with his pure intentions, makes him one of the most worthy candidates to lift Mjolnir.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Samurai Jack Release Date 2001 - 2016 Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

Cast Phil LaMarr, Mako Seasons 5

9 Optimus Prime

The Transformers Franchise

Image via Hasbro

When one thinks of Optimus Prime, the words "nobility," "honorable," "courageous," and "leader" typically come to mind. One of the most powerful characters in the Transformers franchise, Optimus Prime will do anything if it means protecting peace and those who cannot protect themselves. He's a true leader who always stands for what's right, no matter what it takes.

Optimus Prime is also one of the most self-sacrificing characters in fiction, always willing to put his life on the line to save others. The number of times that Prime has died to help the greater good is large. The Autobots' leader will kill if necessary, but he (in most interpretations) takes no pride in doing so unless one is looking at the live-action Transformers franchise... that's a bit different.

8 Master Splinter

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Franchise

Image via Paramount Pictures

The righteous rat master of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, Master Splinter, might be a rodent, but a worthy one. Notable Thor comic book writer Jason Aaron actually stated that if Marvel were to crossover with the heroes in a half-shell, Master Splinter would be the character who would be worthy enough to wield the hammer. This much is clear in every iteration of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Splinter's worthiness is supported by the fact that in Aaron's run, he states that in order to wield Mjolnir, one needs to have compassion, restraint, nobility, wisdom and humility. One would be a fool not to recognize that these adjectives very clearly spell out exactly who Master Splinter is. The mutant teens that protect New York City would be far different without the teachings of this ninja.

7 Wonder Woman (Diana of Themyscira)

The DC Universe