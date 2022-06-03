Sometimes, people feel like they need an escape from the problems of real life, and that's when they recur to fiction, finding a comfortable refuge in stories.

It's not only stories themselves that feel like a shelter, though. Sometimes, the locations in those stories are so lively, colorful, and attractive that they begin to feel like home themselves. Whether it is the bright and tall Emerald City from The Wizard of Oz or the elegant and mysterious Hogwarts school from the Harry Potter series, these places would be nothing short of delightful to live in.

Green, Green Everywhere — Emerald City from The Wizard of Oz (1939)

In The Wizard of Oz, when a tornado takes Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her dog to the land of Oz, she must travel to Emerald City to get the help of a great wizard who can help her return to her home in Kansas.

Emerald City is dazzlingly beautiful. It's a place made of plants, emerald, jewels, and all other kinds of green materials. It's a city where people burst into song, where carriages are pulled by color-changing horses, and where all residents give visitors a very warm welcome. Overall, not a bad place to live in at all.

Southern America in Jupiter — Cooper Station from Interstellar (2014)

After exploring a large four-dimensional structure that's sure to bend some minds in the audience, Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) from Interstellar wakes up in a space colony orbiting Jupiter which his daughter Murph helped create.

Based on the O'Neill cylinder, a space settlement concept proposed by American physicist Gerard K. O'Neill, Cooper Station seems to closely resemble the rural American environment that Murph grew up in. Its cylindrical shape provides a stunning view, and it looks like a peaceful and idyllic spot.

Somewhere Over the Rainbow — Asgard from the Thor franchise

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has shown fans multiple attractive locales that it would be nice to settle down in, but none quite as bewitching as Asgard, the realm where the Norse deities reside.

Although Thor: Ragnarok made it clear that the true Asgard are its people, that doesn't mean that the magical world destroyed by Surtur (Clancy Brown) looked any less awesome to live in. It's a peaceful and majestic place with good food, beautiful architecture, and great theater actors like Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth, and Sam Neill.

A Surprisingly Appropriate Name — Swallow Falls from the Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs franchise

In the beginning of Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs, Swallow Falls is going through hard times, and its inhabitants can eat nothing but sardines. But then, local failed scientist Flint Lockwood (Bill Hader) creates a machine, the FLDSMDFR, capable of turning water into food. When the machine rockets into the sky, it starts to rain meals and dessert everyday.

Swallow Falls in its initial state doesn't look like a very pleasant place; but during that brief period when it prospers under the FLDSMDFR's rain, and even after the events of the first movie when the town becomes an apocalyptic land made of food and populated by sentient meals, surely foodies can hardly think of a more delightful utopia.

As Long As You're Not a Spoiled Brat — Willy Wonka's Factory from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

The original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, about five children who win a visit to the enchanting factory of the famous candymaker Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder), is quite different from Tim Burton's 2005 remake starring Johnny Depp, but both movies share one similarity: Wonka's factory looks like an incredible place to live in.

A chocolate river, lickable wallpaper that tastes like different fruits, a room full of untested candy prototypes, a bunch of helpful little men who sing and dance... You don't need to be a child to wish you lived in the factory (though having a sweet tooth sure is required).

50 Points to Gryffindor! — Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the Harry Potter franchise

In the Harry Potter series, magic British and Irish children go to study at Hogwarts, a massive castle full of mysterious rooms, friendly ghosts, moving stairs—And yes, a concerning about of dangers that should have gotten it closed long ago.

Despite not being very safe, though, Hogwarts nevertheless looks like a really fun place to live in, even as a muggle. The labyrinthine halls and endless amount of rooms would provide years of exploration, and all the nice people around the castle would make the stay all the more enjoyable.

The Garden of Eden With Teeth and Claws — Pandora from Avatar (2009)

In James Cameron's epic sci-fi film Avatar, humans are slowly colonizing the lush, Earth-like habitable moon of Pandora in the Alpha Centauri system in order to mine a valuable mineral.

Despite the invasiveness and hostility of the humans' unsustainable operations, Pandora is such a gorgeous planet that it even earned itself its own section of Disney World's Animal Kingdom. It's mysterious, bright, colorful, and brimming with life. As long as you knew which life forms to avoid, Pandora would make for a beautiful home.

"If I Grew Up Here, I Don't Think I'd Ever Leave" — Naboo from the Star Wars franchise

As you'd expect from a franchise so gargantuan, Star Wars has shown audiences countless beautiful planets throughout the years. But if you had to live in one of them, it would be impossible to go wrong with Naboo, the home planet of Queen Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) and the evil Emperor Sheev Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).

Whether in the elegant capital city of Theed, the slick underwater city of the Gungans, or the beautiful open hills of the planet, calling Naboo your home would be quite lovely.

The Last Homely House East of the Sea — Rivendell from the Middle-earth Saga

Rivendell, a picturesque Elven city at the edge of a narrow gorge of the river Bruinen, is a common stop for peace and quiet in the Middle-earth saga. It's the home of Lord Elrond (Hugo Weaving) and the birthplace of the Fellowship of the Ring.

It's hard to think of a more enchanting and heavenly fictional location to settle down in. The scenic location, sophisticated gastronomy, refined architecture, and the lovely residents would make it a heavenly home. And if Howard Shore's gorgeous melody for the city could play in the background, even better.

Home In All Its Splendor — The Shire from the Middle-earth Saga

It may be hard to think of a more beautiful place to live than Rivendell, but not impossible. The Shire, home of the hobbits, would undoubtedly be the most peaceful, fun, lively, and delightful home one could find.

Mixing the scenic beauty of Rivendell with the high-spiritedness of hobbits, the Shire has something for everyone. You could stay in your hobbit hole in the hill, reading a good book and eating seven tasty meals a day; or, if you'd prefer, you can go party at a pub with a refreshing mug of beer or go on a fresh fruit shopping spree in the market. In Tolkien's fascinating world, the Shire represents the concept of home, so of course it would be the ideal place to be in.

