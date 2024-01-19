Most people have attended school for a good chunk of their childhoods. And many find it a dull, boring experience. Despite the fact that schools often teach important subjects like math and science, it is seen as a necessary, but undesirable part of childhood that many adults don't appreciate until it's already gone.

But maybe if some of the fictional schools from movies really existed, school might be a much more interesting place. Whether it be because of magic, musicality, or uniqueness, many cinephiles secretly wish they could have attended these prestigious academies at one point or another.

10 Horace Green Prep School

'School of Rock' (2003)

Now, to be quite honest, Horace Green Prep School would probably be really dull on a regular day. Unless you're attending the school at the same time that Jack Black is substituting for a teacher there, despite having zero teaching experience. From then on, he turns his classroom from a posh academy for the elite into how to be a rockstar 101.

Each student from the class learns to play an instrument, sing, or take a more behind-the-scenes role for their rock band. While the wealthy parents are initially displeased with this, there's no doubt that having Jack Black as a teacher would be nothing short of incredible, especially if he was teaching you how to be rockstar.

9 Rydell High School

'Grease' (1978)

Rydell High School is the primary setting of the 1978 musical Grease. However, it seems to be a place where social cliques don't matter all that much because almost everyone gets along. Most of the guys are greasers, which are basically bad boy-types who wear leather jackets and grease their hair, while most of the girls are preppy-types.

But on top of seeming like a really good learning environment in general, everyone is pretty much always prepared to break into a choreographed song and dance, no matter who they are or where they might be. It's probably this musicality that makes the place's energy so welcoming and friendly. Music brings people together, after all. There's no doubt that being in a place where you could watch, or even take part in a spontaneous, yet heavily-prepared musical number during class must be an amazing place to learn in.

8 East High School

'High School Musical' Trilogy (2006-2008)

In much the same vein as Grease, East High School is filled with people who always have a song and dance ready and waiting for any given occasion. While the social clique presence is a bit heavier than it is in Grease, the world of High School Musical is much more modern and varied.

Even the jocks and athletes are into singing and dancing, here. And while there still might be some minor rivalry between cliques, there's still the common ground that pretty much everybody will break into song and dance at some point during the day. It certainly leaves classes consistently interesting, that's for sure.

7 Worcestershire Academy

'Shrek the Third' (2007)

Here's where schools start to cross the line between quirky to outrageous. Located in the kingdom of Far, Far Away, this school is attended by heroes and figures of folklore. Here, students learn the basic subjects that many students in standard high schools learn, but with a mythical twist.

Instead of the football team, the jocks typically join the jousting team. On top of that, one of the school's teachers is none other than Merlin (Eric Idle) himself. Of course, he teaches magic. Or at least, in the events of Shrek the Third, he used to. Still, there's no denying that it must be an interesting place to be, especially considering all the famous and hilarious figures that attend the academy.

6 Monsters University

'Monsters University' (2013)

The titular school from Monsters University is your average university campus, but with a twist: every student is some form of monster. This is because it takes place in the monsters' world, which is a sort of separate dimension from that of our own. In this prestigious academy, students learn the various skills needed for jobs around the energy company of Monsters Inc.

While it may ordinarily seem like just another college campus, the campus events are truly something else. Instead of involving chugging beer at a party and waking up with an atomic hangover the day after, students instead play fun games such as crossing a library without being caught by the intimidating librarian. Despite the bitter rivalries between the "nerds" and the frat/sorority kids, (which is a problem in most schools, let's be real) it's been shown that the two can still make peace with each other and get along.

5 Battle School

'Ender's Game' (2013)

You know what's cooler than being at a school attended by monsters? Going to a school where you train to be a galactic commando. In Ender's Game, talented individuals are sent to Battle School, which is located in space. If that weren't cool enough, trainees learn the history of humanity's war with an alien race, as well as combat skills, especially in zero-gravity environments.

Those who perform the best are sent to Command School, which is a hidden facility inside an asteroid orbiting the Sun. These few selected individuals are trained to command a starfleet and become officers in the space force. It is here where Ender (Asa Butterfield) finds himself towards the end of the film. This is no ordinary military academy--in fact, it's much more fun. Even though it's probably not supposed to be considering how high the stakes are.

4 Miss Peregrine's School for Peculiar Children

'Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children' (2016)

This boarding school is where you go if you're a child that possesses a bizarre talent or ability. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children is a film that takes place largely at the school of the same name, and is attended by children who have odd talents, including invisibility or levitation. While there are some pretty terrifying creatures lurking nearby, the assortment of characters found at the school would never cease to blow anyone away.

It's also, ordinarily, quite a homey environment, as these children have probably gone their entire lives feeling like a freak of nature. Then they come to visit Miss Peregrine (Eva Green) to find that they're not so different, and there are other kids who are just like them. Maybe they don't have the exact same abilities, but the social ostracization and sense of belonging shared between the kids is much the same.

3 Sky High

'Sky High' (2005)

Picture this: a school hidden in the clouds that is attended only by children who learn how to be superheroes. That's the basic premise of the highly-underrated family comedy movie Sky High. Students here are taught to hone their powers, and are educated by other superheroes, many of whom also attended the academy.

This sounds amazing and all, but it doesn't bode well for Will (Michael Angarano), who is made to go their by his parents, who formerly attended the school. However, Will hasn't developed any superpowers yet. Obviously, he becomes the target of bullies. It turns out even in a superhero school, bullying is still a problem. Regardless, if you happen to be a superhero in the making, it must be a wonderful place. Heck, even if you're not it would still at least be something to behold. Imagine seeing kids flying around the cafeteria at lunchtime.

2 Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters

'X-Men' Series (2000-2020)

This school is where you go if you happen to be a mutant. Specifically, a mutant that possesses superpowers. Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters is run by Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), who is a mutant himself. The school is attended by several superpowered individuals, most of whom are either in training to hone and control their powers, or are in training to become one of the titular X-Men.

Of course, students there also learn the more basic subjects like math and history. But that doesn't change the fact that this would be quite the interesting place. Imagine leaving class and going to lunch to find kids shooting fire from their hands or moving things with their minds in the cafeteria. There'd never be a dull moment, that's for sure.

1 Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

'Harry Potter' Series (2001-2011)

There were lots of kids growing up in the 2000s who were fully convinced that one day, their acceptance letter from Hogwarts would arrive, and they would be whisked away to the Scottish castle from the Harry Potter books and movies to learn some iconic and useful spells. Of course, this was all just wishful thinking. That's because Hogwarts is such a magical place, both literally and figuratively.

Instead of learning science and algebra, students at Hogwarts learn magical spells, how to take care of mystical creatures and plants, potion brewing, broomstick flying, and even more subjects all revolving around the use of magic. Its immense, foreboding, yet strangely welcoming appearance combined with the many secrets that hide within make Hogwarts the most iconic and recognizable fictional school, hands down.

