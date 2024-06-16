Settings are an inconceivably crucial part of storytelling; a good location can establish the aesthetics of a story, emphasize its central conflicts, bring to life its inhabitants, or even play a part in its ultimate outcome. While the jaw-dropping cities of Middle Earth or the seedy metropolis of Gotham are among the most memorable film settings imaginable, sometimes less is more, and for that, filmmakers turn to the ubiquitous small town. From the suburban mystery of Haddonfield, Illinois, to the heartwarming nostalgia of Radiator Springs, these towns not only serve as backdrops but also as integral characters themselves.

Vibrant, living, breathing fictional locations can be essential for creating a sense of escapism or for grounding the stories they host. While the Twilight Saga takes place in a fictionalized version of the real-life Washington town of Forks, or the Avengers patrol the streets of an augmented New York City, sometimes filmmakers have to create a place from scratch to tailor it to the story they are trying to tell. The intricate details of these fictional places, from the architecture and atmosphere to the local culture, contribute to a richer, more immersive story.

10 Crystal Lake, New Jersey

‘Friday the 13th’ (1980)

Image via Paramount Pictures

On its shimmering surface, Crystal Lake, New Jersey, may seem like a picturesque, tranquil setting, but horror fans know it as the uncanny home of the infamous killer, Jason Voorhees. Crystal Lake, a lakeside town originally introduced in 1980's Friday the 13th, is portrayed as an idyllic summer camp destination where camp counselors go to imbibe in their nascent adulthood before being terrorized, preyed upon, and ultimately shish-kebabed by a lumbering maniac in a hockey mask. The serene lake and dense forest create a deceptive sense of peace, but when the sun goes down, those woods become a maze.

The setting of Crystal Lake serves a crucial role across the many installments of the Friday the 13th franchise; the isolation of the camp allows for the horror to unfold without immediate outside intervention, amplifying the sense of helplessness experienced by the characters, while the easily obtained woodsy location allowed for a smaller budget in the early days of the fledgling series. The town's eerie, abandoned feel, complete with a raving madman shouting harbingers of doom, has since become iconic, inspiring numerous parodies and sequels and maintaining its status as a quintessential horror locale.

Friday the 13th Release Date May 9, 1980 Director Sean S. Cunningham Cast Betsy Palmer , Adrienne King , Jeannine Taylor , Robbi Morgan , Kevin Bacon Runtime 95 minutes

9 Sandford, UK

‘Hot Fuzz’ (2007)

Image via Universal Pictures

With all the charm of a quaint UK village, Sandford is the epitome of the adorable English countryside, albeit with a sinister, murderous twist. In Edgar Wright's 2007 action-comedy Hot Fuzz, Sandford is the custodian of the annual "Village of the Year" award, an honor coveted to dangerous degrees by the townspeople. As Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) probes deeper into the circumstances surrounding a series of gruesome murders, dark secrets begin to emerge from behind Sandford's picturesque facade.

Hilariously, Sandford earned its name as an homage to the place name used in UK police training exercises at the Brusch training center, where a mock village was set up in which trainees could practice traffic stops, civilian interactions, and arrests. Within the narrative of Hot Fuzz, Sandford's outward perfection, including its manicured lawns and close-knit community, creates a stark contrast to the macabre plot, enhancing the film's satirical edge.

8 Haddonfield, Illinois

‘Halloween’ (1978)

Image via Compass International Pictures

A day's drive from Smith's Grove Sanitarium, the deceptively pedestrian community of Haddonfield, Illinois, is the suburban labyrinth stalked by Michael Myers in John Carpenter's classic horror film Halloween. Ordinary and unassuming by nature, Haddonfield becomes a slaughterhouse when Michael returns to his childhood home. With quiet, tree-lined streets and rows upon rows of typical suburban houses, Haddonfield provides a stark backdrop for the terror that unfolds, creating an unsettling contrast that intensifies the film's suspense and leaves audiences feeling as if their own homes are unsafe.

When Michael begins to stalk the suburbs, the film exposes the vulnerability of seemingly secure, everyday American towns, making the horror feel much more immediate. Primarily shot in South Pasadena, California, Halloween underscores the universality of fear, suggesting that such horrors could happen anywhere and making moviegoers check behind their closet doors the moment they get back from the movie theater. Haddonfield's transformation from a peaceful town into the hunting grounds for a relentless predator is a key element in Halloween's enduring legacy as a horror masterpiece.

Halloween (1978) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date October 27, 1978 Director John Carpenter Cast Donald Pleasence , Jamie Lee Curtis , Tony Moran , Nancy Kyes , P.J. Soles Runtime 91 minutes

7 Woodsboro, California

‘Scream’ (1996)

Image via Dimension Films

Taking inspiration from the aforementioned locales of Haddonfield and Crystal Lake, the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, becomes the epicenter of terror in Wes Craven's Scream. Much like the other deceptively peaceful communities it satirizes, Woodsboro is disrupted by a series of brutal murders committed by a masked killer known as Ghostface. By critiquing and perfecting the slasher genre at the same time, Scream synthesizes everything that made Halloween and Friday the 13th into enduring classics.

Filmed in Sonoma County, California, the town's serene appearance contrasts sharply with the film's violent events, heightening Scream's razor-sharp tension and trademark dark humor while staying true to the slasher films it takes its inspiration from. Woodsboro's close-knit community and the interplay between its residents create a sense of familiarity and realism, embedding its vibrant cast of characters into the town's culture and making it all the more poignant when their stories are traumatically cut short.

6 Hill Valley, California

‘Back to the Future’ (1985)

Image via Universal Pictures

Featuring such memorable locations as the Courthouse Clocktower, Lou's Café, and Twin Pines (or Lone Pine) Mall, the quintessential small town of Hill Valley, California, is the iconic location explored in Back to the Future and its sequels. As Marty McFly finds himself thrown back and forth through different eras, from the 1880s, 1950s, 1980s, and 2010s, the town's transformation over time reveals a detailed and consistent history across various periods, adding to the depth and trademark charm that makes the trilogy such a beloved series.

The setting of Hill Valley is absolutely crucial to the story of Back to the Future, providing a consistent reference point that anchors the film's complex timelines and overlapping realities. Much like the paradoxes present in Back to the Future's memorable narrative, the name "Hill Valley" is an amusing oxymoron, making it a beloved location in the cinematic atlas.

5 Mos Eisley, Tatooine

‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’ (1977)

Image via Lucasfilm Ltd.

A wretched hive of scum and villainy, Mos Eisley, located on the desert planet of Tatooine, is a bustling spaceport hosting a diverse array of alien species, shady characters, and rundown establishments. Creating a vivid and immersive setting that provides a tantalizing promise of the vastness of Star Wars's enormous galaxy, Mos Eisley's Cantina scene alone is a legendary sequence, showcasing the rich world-building that defines the Star Wars saga.

Filmed on-location in the deserts of Tunisia, with additional photography done on a soundstage at Elstree Studios in England, the Star Wars team blended real-world exteriors with imaginative set design to create the bustling atmosphere of the spaceport. The town's gritty, lived-in appearance adds to the authenticity expected of the Star Wars universe, while its eclectic cast of colorful alien characters brought to life by the Lucasfilm creature shop makes it a compelling setting that continues to capture the imaginations of fans worldwide.

4 Amity Island, New York

‘Jaws’ (1975)

Image via Universal Pictures

When a killer shark begins to attack the residents of Amity Island, its mayor fails to step up to the plate in a classic case of hubris in the face of profit. The fictional New York beach town that plays host to Steven Spielberg's Jaws, Amity Island, appears to be the ideal summer getaway, known for its picturesque beaches and thriving tourism, but it soon becomes the world's largest chum bucket as the titular Great White Shark begins to feast on the unsuspecting tourists.

Amity Island is pivotal to the legendary suspense of Jaws; the town's idyllic, laid-back ambiance and the festive Fourth of July atmosphere serve to heighten the shock and horror of the shark attacks, forcing audiences to think twice before taking their next swim. Filming primarily took place in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, which, when coupled with Spielberg's mobile camera and trademark long takes, resulted in a realistic depiction of a New England community, ultimately contributing to the palpable fear present in the edge-of-your-seat shark attack sequences.

3 Twin Peaks, Washington

‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me’ (1992)

Image via New Line Cinema

Twin Peaks, Washington, is the eerie, enigmatic, fog-filled setting of David Lynch's cult-classic television series Twin Peaks and its prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me. The small town, surrounded by dense forests and misty mountains, harbors dark secrets beneath its tranquil facade. Lynch's film delves into the final days of the mysterious life and tragic death of Laura Palmer, a popular high school student, chronicling the events that directly led to the acclaimed 1990 television series.

Twin Peaks' surreal atmosphere, quirky residents, and haunting beauty create a unique and immersive setting that is integral to Lynch's mythology; the town of Twin Peaks is a character in itself, embodying the duality of beauty and darkness that defines Lynch's storytelling and earning its place as the eponymous namesake for the series and its many spin-offs. Filming locations in Washington State, including Snoqualmie and North Bend, provide a lush, atmospheric backdrop that brings Twin Peaks to life, while the setting's rich blend between the ordinary and the bizarre creates a truly Lynchian sense of unease and curiosity.

2 Radiator Springs

‘Cars’ (2006)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

A forgotten little town on Route 66, Radiator Springs is the beating heart at the center of Pixar's animated 2006 film Cars. Once a thriving stopover on the historic American highway, Radiator Springs has fallen into obscurity after being bypassed by a new interstate, but is still home to a cast of colorful characters, each with their own unique personalities and backstories, from the optimistic tow truck Mater to the wise and elderly Doc Hudson. When hotshot racecar Lightning McQueen finds himself stranded in the town and indebted to its citizens, they lead him on a transformative journey to find self-discovery and community.

Radiator Springs serves as a nostalgic homage to the very real small towns that once dotted America's highways. The town's decline and resilience reflect broader themes of the core relationship between progress and preservation, and the animators at Pixar meticulously researched real Route 66 towns, drawing inspiration from places like Peach Springs, Arizona, Baxter Springs, Kansas, and Tucumcari, New Mexico, to create Radiator Springs's authentic, lived-in aesthetic. The town's revival through the efforts of its residents is a direct mirror of Lightning McQueen's personal growth, emphasizing the importance of community and heritage with a healthy dose of American charm.

1 Bedford Falls

‘It's a Wonderful Life’ (1946)

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

When George Bailey declares that he wants to "shake the dust of this crummy little town off his feet and see the world," his relationship with his home of Bedford Falls is strained; tied like a ball and chain to his father's flailing business, George can no longer see the beauty of the community he has sacrificed so much for. The small town plays host to the story of Frank Capra's classic holiday movie, It's a Wonderful Life, and epitomizes the idyllic concept of a community fostered through love and mutual respect. Bedford Falls represents the close-knit, supportive environment that shapes George's character and embodies the film's themes of kindness, generosity, and the impact one person can have on everyone they meet.

Shot on a massive set constructed at RKO's Encino Ranch in California, the town's design evokes a sense of warmth and nostalgia, capturing the spirit of small-town America in the mid-20th century. Bedford Falls' depiction as a place where everyone knows and cares for each other is at the core of the film's message about the value of human connection and community, an idea shaken to its core when George is visited by a mysterious guardian, and Bedford Falls is transformed: distorted into an alternate reality where it becomes "Pottersville," a grim reflection that soberly reveals the profound positive impact of George's wonderful life.

It's a Wonderful Life Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date January 7, 1947 Director Frank Capra Cast James Stewart , Donna Reed , Lionel Barrymore , Thomas Mitchell Runtime 131

