Fido is not your typical zombie movie. Set in an alternate 1950s dystopian reality where space radiation has caused the reanimation of the dead, this 2007 satirical horror comedy, directed by Andrew Currie, is a gory tongue-in-cheek commentary that touches on uniquely American values such as consumerism, gun culture, the nuclear family, and outsourced labor. It’s also one of the nicest, sweetest zombie movies ever. Fido is a mix between Night of the Living Dead and Lassie, with the same satirical sensibilities as The Stepford Wives and Serial Mom. There is a stark contrast between the movie's dull gray zombies and its technicolor world, and it carries a sweet comedic tone like fellow zom-coms Warm Bodies and My Boyfriend’s Back. Though it made less than half a million at the box office, in the era of corporate monopolies, this boy-and-his-zombie satire feels more poignant and relevant than ever: Americans will commodify just about anything, including the undead.

What Is ‘Fido’ About?

Set in the 1950s in the fictional town of Willard (one of many nods to George Romero’s Night of the Living Dead), Fido centers around the Robinson family: Bill (Dylan Baker), Helen (Carrie-Anne Moss), and their son Timmy. When a cloud of radiation engulfs the earth, space particles begin to cause the reanimation of dead bodies. After the Zombie Wars, the ubiquitous corporation ZomCon takes over and becomes a sort of pseudo-government entity in charge of containing and preventing zombie outbreaks. With the invention of the Domestication Collar, which curbs the zombies’ appetite for flesh, zombies became a mix between man’s best friend and indentured servant. Within the idyllic fenced-in homogeneous community, zombies are milkmen, landscapers, dog walkers, door men, and housekeepers. When the Robinson family gets their first zombie, who Timmy names Fido (Bill Connolly), things take a turn in the town of Willard.

The Robinson family patriarch has some serious intimacy issues and is deathly afraid of zombies as a result of some deep-seated Zombie War trauma. Bill is emotionally neglectful of both his wife, who he does not notice is pregnant, and their son, mainly out of worry that he’d eventually have to kill them if they “went zombie” and tried to eat him. Fido’s arrival fills the emotional gaps for both Helen and Timmy, who grow to love their zombie like a member of the family, much to Bill’s horror. The name Fido, which translates to "I trust" in Latin, may be a reference to the Italian dog of the same name who waited at the bus stop for his owner every day after his death for 14 years and became a symbol of loyalty in the 1950s, and it was also the name of Abraham Lincoln’s dog. Zombie Fido proves his loyalty to Helen and Timmy when his collar is disabled by a pair of neighborhood bullies but, despite his zombie nature, he does not attack. Instead goes to get help, in one of many scenes that parodies Lassie. Ultimately, Fido is about nurture versus nature, proving that love is stronger than the urge to dine on human flesh.

'Fido' is a Sweet, Heartwarming Twist on Romero

While the colorful world of the movie may seem antithetical to the darkness of the zombie movies we’re used to, Fido is full of references to George Romero’s Night of the Living Dead franchise. The rules established by Romero apply: the zombies in Fido are slow-moving, flesh-eating, reanimated dead that can only be stopped by destroying their brains. They’re clumsy, can only communicate in groans, and their only instinct is to consume the flesh of the living. There are also elements from Land of the Dead, like segregation in the name of containment and the plutocratic feudal government entity that is ZomCon, as well as nods to Dawn of the Dead and its critique of capitalism and rampant consumerism. However, what Fido lacks in scares and gore it makes up for in humor and heartwarming boy-and-his-zombie dynamics.

In the suburban utopia of the movie that is filled with classic American iconography, the walking dead have been domesticated and are treated more like pets than people, being walked around on leashes and chained up in the backyard when they’re not doing chores. Timmy, a lonely kid who is picked on and isolated by the other kids, finds solace in his friendship with his zombie Fido and forms a bond with his new neighbor, Cindy Bottoms, who is the daughter of ZomCom’s new Chief of Security. Beyond the unsettling nature of this dystopian reality where loneliness seems to be the real contagion and the undead are stripped of their autonomy, there is a genuine desire for human connection that is palpable to the viewer. Fido is more than an homage to Romero and its zombie movie predecessors — it’s a love story.

Though Fido is equal parts funny and heartwarming, there is no shortage of satire, allegory, or commentary. The movie uses humor to critique and expose the flaws of American culture, like its sordid history with race and segregation, extreme gun culture, capitalism and classism, outsourced exploitative labor, the nuclear family, and social pressure to "fit in." First, there is an obvious allegory to slavery in the form of the forced labor performed by the zombies that is compounded by the fact that Willard seems to be a completely racially segregated town; there are zero non-white people in the movie. Sure, it's supposed to be set in the 1950s, but in a movie that uses the concept of enslavement to comment on American culture, the lack of other races feels glaring, especially when it uses Romero's Night of the Living Dead as a blueprint. There is also the fact that towns in this world are fenced in from what is referred to as the "Wild Zone," which alludes to the "white flight" phenomenon of the 50s and 60s that led to modern day suburbia and the gated communities that were created to keep a distance from inner city populations that were deemed dangerous or frightening and a threat to the American status quo. There are no prisons in this world; people are punished for their indiscretions by being cast out into the Wild Zone. Then there's the neighbor, Mr. Theopolis, whose underage zombie named Tammy serves as his unconsenting sex slave "girlfriend," seems to be accepted by the community because she does not have the same rights as a normal teenage girl because she is dead.

There are several other points of reference for satirical commentary in this movie, most of which come with a bite of humor. There is extreme patriotism rooted in a military industrial complex in which children get their first gun at twelve and sing, "in the brain and not the chest, headshots are the very best," during target practice that satirizes America's obsession with guns. There is a spoof on Life Alert in the form of the Zombie Alert Heart Monitor: "grandpa’s fallen, and he’s getting up!" and other pop culture references that use comedy as a form of critique on consumerism that is so deeply ingrained in American culture. Further, the distinctly capitalistic need to "keep up with the Joneses" is directly addressed though the fact that the only reason the Robinson's got a zombie of their own is because they were the only family in the neighborhood without one. Beneath the surface of this lighthearted zom-com is a multifaceted critique of American culture that is still as applicable today as it was in 2007.

Fido is a different kind of zombie flick; one that combines the classic tropes of the subgenre with humor and political commentary while maintaining a lighthearted tone that makes it one of the sweetest, nicest zombie movies ever. Though the movie was not a commercial success, it still holds up over a decade later, maybe even in a prophetic way, as America descends into political turmoil and civil unrest. At its core, Fido explores the love between a boy and his zombie, and elicits more "aw" than "ew."

