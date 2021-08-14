The official YouTube channel of Major League Baseball published a video of Kevin Costner leading the Yankees and the White Sox out of the corn field at the MLB Field of Dreams. The video is a little over seven minutes long and starts out with an iconic shot of Costner from behind slowly making his way through a field corn. Shortly thereafter, athletes from both the Yankees and the White Sox proceeded through the cornfield in a similar fashion. The orchestral score from the movie Field of Dreams plays throughout as drone cameras film beautiful aerial shots of all the action.

Costner greets all of the athletes who stand shoulder-to-shoulder in a line between the second, third, and fourth bases. From home plate, the White Sox line up on the left and the Yankees line up on the right. Then Costner makes his way to a microphone which is set up near the pitcher's mound and makes a touching speech.

"30 years ago...on the other side of that corn, we filmed a movie which has stood the test of time," he starts, just before introducing both the "first-place White Sox" and the "mighty Yankees" to a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd. He seamlessly weaves in iconic lines from the movie such as "it's perfect" and "is this heaven?" before exiting the field to the sound of cheers and applause from the audience.

Costner, in addition to Hollywood stars like Ray Liotta and James Earl Jones, starred in the 1989 inspirational baseball drama Field of Dreams about an Iowa farmer who starts hearing voices which compel him to build a baseball field in the middle of his corn crop. He does so, despite the risk of financial hardship and potentially losing his farm. A series of supernatural events take place thereafter, eventually leading him to reconcile with the spirit of his deceased father and play a final game of catch before his old man disappears into the field of corn. You can rent or buy this classic movie right now on Amazon Prime Video.

