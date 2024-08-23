One Kevin Costner classic which he starred in at the beginning of his career will finally have a new streaming home next month. Field of Dreams, the 1989 supernatural baseball movie starring Costner alongside James Earl Jones, Amy Madigan, and Timothy Busfield, will officially begin streaming on Netflix starting September 1. The film follows Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella (Costner) who is inspired by a voice in his head to turn his average cornfield into a place where baseball players can live out their wildest dreams. In addition to Costner, Jones, Madigan, and Busfield, Field of Dreams also stars the late Ray Liotta, Gaby Hoffman, and Dwier Brown, and currently sits at impressive scores of 88% from critics and 86% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Field of Dreams is based on the book Shoeless Joe written by W.P. Kinsella, and the screenplay for the film was penned by Phil Alden Johnson. Other than Field of Dreams, Johnson's most famous work came with Sneakers (Robert Redford, Dan Aykroyd), The Sum of All Fears (Ben Affleck, Morgan Freeman), and Freedom Song (Danny Glover, Vondie Curtis-Hal). Alden Robinson also directed the film just two years after helming In the Mood, the 1987 romantic comedy starring Patrick Dempsey and Talia Balsam. He most recently worked on the TV series The Good Fight, which he created alongside Robert and Michelle King and has six seasons currently streaming on Paramount+.

What Are Kevin Costner’s Highest-Grossing Movies at the Box Office?

Both of Kevin Costner's highest-earning roles came in comic book movies, where he played Jonathan Kent in the DCEU films Man of Steel and Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice. The former earned $667 million at the worldwide box office, while the latter grossed more than $870 million. His 1990 film Dances with Wolves earned an impressive $424 million at the worldwide box office, which is over $1 billion when adjusted for inflation. Costner has three more 90s movies as his highest-grossing movies ever, with The Bodyguard (1992), Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), and Waterworld (1995) earning $411 million, $390 million, and $264 million, respectively, to bring his lifetime box office total to just a hair under $3 billion.

Field of Dreams stars Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones and was written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson.