Field of Dreams, arguably the greatest sports films ever made, is leaving Netflix at the end of this month, which means you can end the year in the best way possible by experiencing the magic one last time. Released in 1989, directed by Phil Alden Robinson, and based on W.P. Kinsella’s novel Shoeless Joe, Field of Dreams tells the unforgettable story of Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella, played by Kevin Costner. After hearing a mysterious voice whisper, "If you build it, he will come," Ray does what any sane man would do and decides he's going to turn his cornfield into a baseball diamond.

The remainder of the film is as heartwarming as it is magical, as we see baseball legends come back to life while Costner attempts to reconcile the grief of his lost father. The movie’s unparalleled impact owes much to its outstanding cast. Costner shines as Ray, showing the softer side to his character and a far cry from Bull Durham, while the imperious James Earl Jones delivers a powerful turn as reclusive writer Terence Mann, and Ray Liotta breaks hearts as "Shoeless" Joe Jackson. Iconic lines like "If you build it, he will come" and Jones’ unforgettable speech about baseball’s timeless legacy have cemented the film’s place in pop culture. The film also stars Amy Madigan, Timothy Busfield, Dwier Brown, and a young Gaby Hoffman.

The film was beloved by both critics and general audiences alike, as proved by its ratings on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, with a total score of 88% positive from reviewers and 86% from general audiences.

What Is the Legacy of 'Field of Dreams'?

Field of Dreams is iconic for a reason. It's left an immense legacy, and it has continued to inspire not only generations of fans, but even real events that fans can attend. The iconic baseball field in Dyersville, Iowa, has become a pilgrimage site for fans, and MLB’s Field of Dreams game, held at the actual site, is a yearly reminder of how much of a cultural impact it has left. The movie’s direction stands out by perfectly balancing big, dramatic moments with quiet, personal ones. The cinematography is absolutely gorgeous, with sweeping views of the cornfield that feel magical and nostalgic. Adding to it all is James Horner’s beautiful score, which sets the mood and makes the film unforgettable.

Field of Dreams is streaming until the end of December on Netflix.

