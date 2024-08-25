In news that might leave fans of Field of Dreams and Chris Pratt wondering what could have been, it has been revealed that the Guardians of the Galaxy star was almost the lead in a television reboot of the beloved 1989 baseball film. The project, which was being developed for Peacock by The Good Place and Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur, would have brought Pratt back to the small screen in a major way. The original Field of Dreams film, starring Kevin Costner, is based on the 1982 W. P. Kinsella novel Shoeless Joe. The movie follows Ray Kinsella, a farmer who builds a baseball diamond in his cornfield, only to find it magically populated by the ghosts of baseball legends. The film was a massive hit, grossing $84.4 million against a $15 million budget, and earning three Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

According to a new report from Puck, the Peacock series was set to be an ambitious project with a budget of $15 million per episode. The series would have featured Fenway Park in Boston as one of its key locations, and in addition to Pratt, it was to include a star-studded ensemble of actors who have previously worked with Schur. Names like Kristen Bell and William Jackson Harper from The Good Place, Nick Offerman from Parks and Recreation, and Andre Braugher from Brooklyn Nine-Nine were all reportedly attached to the show.

Why Did the 'Field of Dreams' TV Adaptation Fall Apart?

Image via NBC

Despite the promising setup, the project hit a snag when Pratt abruptly exited. Schur soon followed, leaving the project without its driving creative force and its leading man. With the show's enormous budget, Peacock was not confident in moving forward under the new leadership of Bill Heck, leading to the project's eventual cancellation.

The series had all the ingredients to become a massive hit, especially with Schur's proven track record and the inclusion of Pratt, who has been selective about his TV roles since Parks and Recreation ended in 2015. The only major television role Pratt has taken on since then is the lead in Prime Video's The Terminal List, which has already spawned a sequel series, indicating his potential impact on the Field of Dreams project had he remained attached. However, given the affection fans have for Field of Dreams, perhaps it's best that it was left as a what-if.

For more details on this story, the news was first reported at Puck.

Watch on Prime Video