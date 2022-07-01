The old adage of "If you build it, they will come" does not seem to be one that Peacock is keen on staying true to as the streaming service has announced that they will not be moving forward with their TV series adaptation of the beloved 1989 film Field of Dreams.

Originally reported by Variety, the adaptation that was ordered straight-to-series back in August 2021 by Peacock was going to be a reimagining of the 1989 film that starred Kevin Costner as Ray Kinsella, an Iowa farmer that creates a baseball field in his cornfield after a mysterious voice tells him to do so. The field eventually draws the ghosts of legendary baseball players, including "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, portrayed by the late Ray Liotta. Other starring cast members in the film include James Earl Jones and Amy Madigan. The story is still highly regarded, telling a story about coming to terms with one's past and getting closure with those who have passed on

Field of Dreams was based on the 1982 novel Shoeless Joe written by W. P. Kinsella and went on to be nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The TV adaptation joins the original sci-fi series Demimonde by J.J. Abrams which is also no longer moving forward, as HBO decided to not move forward with that project earlier in June. The series was going to be written by Michael Schur, whose previous credits include being the creator of The Good Place as well as being a co-creator of Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He also serves as executive producer on the HBO Max comedy series, Hacks, which recently was renewed for a third season at the streaming service.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: 'Hacks' Renewed for Season 3 on HBO Max

In addition to serving as a writer on the series, Schur was also set to be a producer on the Field of Dreams TV adaptation via Fremulon, with Lawrence Gordon of The Gordon Company, the company that produced the original film, also executive producing alongside David Miner of 3 Arts and Morgan Sackett. With the TV project no longer going forward at Peacock, Universal Television is now shopping the project to other outlets. This means that while the series is no longer being made for Peacock, this does not mean that the project is completely dead, though we will have to wait to see how the project will materialize in the future.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the Field of Dreams TV adaptation project.