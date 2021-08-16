One of the greatest sports movies of all time is about to get its own series.

The recent MLB "Field of Dreams" Stadium game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox looks to have inspired Peacock to issue a straight-to-series order for a show based on Field of Dreams. The movie was released in 1989 by Universal and produced by Lawrence Gordon, who has agreed to sign on for the upcoming show. Michael Schur, of The Good Place fame, has agreed to write the series.

The recent renovation of the Field of Dreams tourist site which made it capable of hosting professional games was scheduled to open in 2020 with the White Sox vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. However, complications and delays due to Covid forced the MLB to change the debut date and swap teams. The delays and the added build-up worked in their favor, though, because it was the most-watched MLB telecast since 2005. It also broke records for online streaming, becoming the most-watched baseball game on Fox since the network made live games available for streaming.

The 1989 inspirational sports film starring Kevin Costner is about an Iowa farmer who hears a mysterious voice compelling him to build a baseball diamond in his cornfield. This magical field eventually attracts the ghosts of legendary baseball players and even helps Ray (Costner) get closure with the ghost of his estranged father. Costner even showed up for the recent game to lead the players onto the field through the corn and to warm things up with an inspirational speech.

Lisa Katz, President of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said of Field of Dreams, "It's whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we're looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock." Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television said of Schur, "His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans."

While it's unclear when Schur's take on Field of Dreams will come to Peacock, the 1989 original starring Costner is available on the streaming service now.

