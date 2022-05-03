Peacock and Universal Studio Group are getting ready to hit a homerun with their new limited series, Field of Dreams. The team behind the show, which is being adapted by Michael Schur (The Office), has been busy scouting out filming locations in Iowa, where the cameras are set to begin rolling over the summer. Production is planning to bring a boatload of jobs along with them as they’ll seek out a local crew, suppliers, and other vendors who will all have a hand in the series from construction, to set design, catering, and more.

Along with providing work for those who are already making a name for themselves in the entertainment industry, Universal Television will be giving a once-in-a-lifetime chance to those looking for a foot in the door. The series’ studio has created what they’re calling a Production Assistant (P.A.) Bootcamp program in the corn state to allow those hoping to break into the industry the opportunity to do so. The rigorous two-day training experience will give residents the knowledge they’ll need to successfully join production as a P.A.

The series will take its story from the 1989 film of the same name. A star-studded flick, the original movie featured Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, and others. The heartfelt tale centered around an Iowa farmer named Ray (Costner), who, while tending to his cornfield late one night, hears an unseen voice saying, “If you build it, he will come.” Moved by the words of the disembodied voice, Ray decides to put a baseball diamond on his property. The hard work pays off (or doesn’t, depending on how creepy this next part is to you) and soon, the ghosts of world-famous baseball players come out of the corn and onto the diamond. It definitely sounds terrifying, but the movie has a cute, heartwarming message. While the Peacock series will take some of the plot from the original film, tying in baseball and the magic surrounding the storyline, the new production plans to put a twist on the story’s family aspect.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: ‘Field of Dreams’ Series Ordered at Peacock, Written by ‘The Good Place’ Creator Mike Schur

Serving as an executive producer, Schur also penned the series. The rest of the executive production team is made up of Lawrence Gordon of The Gordon Company, 3 Arts’ David Miner, and Morgan Sackett. Along with shooting all over Iowa, in counties including Polk and Boone, viewers can also plan to see the cities of Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Los Angeles, California in the background of the show.

Known for writing and producing some of the funniest pieces of television including The Good Place, Parks and Recreation, and The Office, Schur’s spin on Field of Dreams is definitely going to be a well-thought-out and witty one. The series has not announced a release date at this time.

From 'The Bad News Bears' to 'Moneyball': 11 Great Baseball Movies to Watch This Spring

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (563 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe