EA has just revealed more details about the next iteration of FIFA, and it seems to be more than just a change in number. Every year, the new FIFA brings more football. But this time, FIFA 22 will offer technology advancements and some great innovations. EA is leveraging next-gen technology to create a more authentic football experience.

Previously, all motion capture for FIFA was done in a single big room where one to three people simulated everything. This year, EA wanted to bring more ‘authenticity’ and hence they moved from a single big room to an actual football stadium. They did motion capture of all the 22 players simultaneously, monitoring all active and inactive players, to create a more natural football. You can now witness your teammates responding to your play even if they're not directly involved. EA claims this was possible because of next-gen and hypermotion technology.

FIFA 22 will feature more tactics than the previous FIFA, making the gameplay more competitive. Players will now be able to customize their strategy on each half of the pitch. You can customize your tactics to play attacking football when the ball is in the opposition half, and defensive football when the ball is in your side. This offers more control over tactics, and if you want, you can play it like a chess game.

Image via EA

RELATED: FIFA 22 Trailer Reveals New Hypermotion Technology That Lets You Beat England Over and Over Again

One thing all football fans can agree on is that football isn't always about style. It can often be about physical battles. Pushes, pulls, and tackles are common. We have already witnessed a range of those emotions in previous FIFA games, but this time it is a step further. FIFA 22 will feature kinetic air battles that'll give us a greater sense of these emotions. The mid-air battles for headers, especially during corners, will be more immersive.

The challenge for FIFA everywhere has been to make the on-field players feel more human. A good way to make them feel alive is with more animation. FIFA 22 will have millions of such animations that are part of 'player humanization'. EA has refined goalkeepers with more personalized animations for different situations. There will be longer touch animations depending on how the player receives the ball. FIFA 22 will have true ball physics, and you'll feel the movement as soon as you kick the ball. Long passes will feel much longer, crosses will have more natural curves, and even the basic pass should feel different.

If you want to learn more about FIFA 22, make sure to check out EA Play Live on July 22 starting at 1 PM EST. FIFA 22 will launch on October 1. Watch the trailer below.

KEEP READING: New ‘Skate’ Trailer Reveals Game Still In Early Development

Share Share Tweet Email

'John Wick 4': Bill Skarsgård Explains Why He's Joining Keanu Reeves' Action-Packed Sequel The 'It' star is a fan of the franchise and hit it off with director Chad Stahelski.

Read Next

Aakash Regmi (7 Articles Published) More From Aakash Regmi