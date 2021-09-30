Fewer games are as polarizing as EA Sports’ leading football (soccer) franchise, FIFA. Once a highly revered series lauded for capturing the essence of ‘the beautiful game’, FIFA has found itself the poster child for almost everything wrong with modern sports games in the past half decade or so. Whether it be underwhelming gameplay, predatory pay-to-win schemes in Ultimate Team, or a copy-and-paste foundation, FIFA has been an experience that players have gravitated towards moreso out of habit than eagerness ever since the game began incorporating the Frostbite engine, which was first implemented in FIFA 17.

During the Frostbite era, EA Vancouver – FIFA's primary developers – have struggled to create a balanced and all-encompassing experience, with each game having various meta functions that players can exploit for maximum chances of success. For example, FIFA 17 favored big and strong forwards that could rise above center backs and place headers easily into the back of the net. In FIFA 18, low-driven shots from inside the 18-yard box were virtually impossible for goalkeepers to save. 19 was all about pace, 20 was all about far-post crosses, and success in 21 was completely dependent upon how many skill-moves you could chain together. I’m sure you’re starting to get the picture; by its very essence, FIFA has become anti-football as opposed to an accurate doppelganger of the action you’re used to seeing on TV. But there has been a ray of hope in recent weeks regarding the future of the series.

Like last year’s edition, FIFA 22 has two editions – the Next-Gen version, available on the Xbox Series X/S and PS5, and the old-gen version available for various editions of the Xbox One, PS4, and the Nintendo Switch. While the old-gen version remains a carbon copy of last year’s edition (an issue in and of itself), the Next-Gen rendition of FIFA 22 shows steps in the right direction for the series from a gameplay perspective.

As opposed to past titles where overpowered builds in both Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs were all the rave, FIFA 22’s foray into the next generation of console gaming seems to indicate that there are many ways to skin a cat when it comes to how you achieve success. Instead of needing to go absolutely nuts on the right stick and indiscriminately maneuver your player around defenders, FIFA 22 has put an emphasis on ball movement, off-the-ball runs, and timing. While elite players like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar -- all members of PSG’s attacking trident – will still dribble with fluidity and be hard to dispossess, you don’t necessarily need to them to achieve success. Players that would’ve been considered anti-meta in past titles like Erling Halaand, Alexander Isak, and Karim Benzema are all viable at their base levels in FIFA 22, making it a more accurate representation of the sport by proxy. In real life, success isn’t always dependent on intangibles like dribbling ability or pace. Oftentimes, players contribute by implementing good positioning, smart runs, and picking spots. Sure, blinding speed and virtuoso ball handling can help and will supplement players’ ability to be effective on the pitch, but they are seldom the only factors in such success. In this regard, the Next-Gen version of FIFA 22 delivers.

Custom tactics in Ultimate Team have also been improved. Not only can you more finely tune your defensive depth and formation width through more accurate and specific percentiles, the player is also able to dictate how their team exploits space in the attacking third of the pitch through options like instructing would-be attackers to make more direct runs towards goal, or showing to the ball carrier for options. These tactical setups can be adjusted and tweaked to be built around the strengths and weaknesses of your teams. If you have a big target man for a striker, having them make those runs to be on the receiving end of a cross is the way to go. If you have more dynamic players who are good on the ball, having them come close for an easy option might be the best course of action.

It’s not all good, though. Like in previous iterations, FIFA still rewards those who are willing to dump in extra money for FIFA Points and purchase packs. Certain pre-orders of the game even offer players 4600 FIFA Points as an incentive to buy the more expensive editions. While EA has made some progress in this regard – more specifically, offering “Preview Packs” as a way to see the contents of a pack before purchasing it with earned coins or FIFA Points – it is still the easiest and most effective way to quickly make profit on the transfer market and improve your team. These kind of pay-to-win methods are among the biggest and most pressing issues plaguing gamers today, and are made even more unethical by the fact that they predominantly target underage children into spending more money than the initial $60-70 they, or their parents, have already forked out on the game itself. Some countries, such as Belgium, have already outlawed the purchasing of FIFA Points for the express purpose of buying packs, labelling it as a gambling mechanic. And it’s only a matter of time before other countries start cracking down as well, hence EA becoming more transparent by allowing the player to preview a pack’s contents.

Predatory and borderline unethical microtransactions notwithstanding, the FIFA IP has taken steps in the right direction with their newest release in terms of gameplay and fun factor. There is still undoubtedly a skill gap, and players more accustomed to the break-neck pace of past titles will surely require a period to adjust. And there is still the chance of EA bending to the will of frustrated players who refuse to adapt, patching the game into oblivion until it resembles more of what they think the game should be. But more than ever before, at least for the time being, FIFA 22 has implemented a system that doesn’t force you to adhere to the meta, or be forced to play in any singular way. Should you be comfortable with learning to effectively pass the ball, delicately time skill moves, and be patient in the attack, you will be rewarded.

