EA is using brand new motion capture technology to put players in the game like never before

Yesterday, EA dropped the trailer for their next iteration of the FIFA franchise on their YouTube channel. FIFA 22 is slated to release this fall. ABut it's not your typical FIFA trailer - or your typical any type of video game trailer, for that matter.

The one minute and 39-second showcase of what players can expect starts out showing some of the actual, live players who will be featured in the game suiting up to play. But they aren't just wearing any ol' athletic gear. The words "Introducing: Hypermotion Technology" flash across the screen as the players run out onto the field (and the trailer makes sure to advertise in small print at the bottom of the screen that none of the live-action footage will be used in the game).

RELATED: New 'The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD' Gameplay Trailer Reveals the Rise of a Hero

The rest of the trailer cuts back and forth between the live action footage and in-game footage which appears so lifelike, the untrained eye might have a hard time telling the difference. It appears as though the '22 edition of the game will have some massive graphics upgrades, in addition to featuring top athletes like Kylian Mbappé, Heung-Min Son, Phil Foden, David Alaba, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Christian Pulisic.

The game is available for pre-order right now. To sweeten the deal a little bit, between now and August 11, players who purchase a pre-order version of the game will receive an untradeable FUT Heroes player absolutely free. The slated release date for the game is October 1 this fall. Check out the trailer for yourself below.

KEEP READING: ‘Death Stranding Director’s Cut’ PS5 Update Includes New Combat and Customization Options

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Wheel of Time' Movie Adaptation Finds Screenwriter in 'Thor's Zack Stentz The 'Thor' screenwriter and self-professed Robert Jordan fanboy is about to take on a major challenge.

Read Next

Ashley Bubp (120 Articles Published) More From Ashley Bubp