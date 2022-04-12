In anticipation of the Qatar World Cup happening this year, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) announced this Tuesday, April 12, the launch of its new digital platform FIFA+, which will facilitate the streaming of domestic league games across the world.

FIFA+ will give fans the opportunity to watch archived games as well as new live matches, with the archived content reaching a total of 2,000 hours dating as far back as the 1950s. This year alone, the platform will be streaming nearly 30,000 thousand men’s games and over 11,000 women’s matches, with about 1,400 live matches being available for streaming each month.

In addition to the matches, the platform will provide match statistics, the latest news, interactive games, quizzes, predictions, and tournament information. With this digital platform, FIFA becomes the first sports federation to offer this kind of extensive streaming content.

Image via FIFA+

RELATED: 'Neymar: The Perfect Chaos' Trailer Tells the Story of the Brazilian Soccer Player in Netflix Docuseries

One of the most exciting elements of this platform is the FIFA+ Originals, which are comprised of full-length documentaries, docuseries, talk shows, and shorts, available in 11 different languages. Some of this original content includes Ronaldinho: The Happiest Man in the World, an exclusive 90-minute documentary about one of the most iconic football legends to have ever played on the field; the first season of Captains, 8-part series from Fulwell 73 that centers around 6 team captains — Luka Modrić, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Brian Kaltak, Andre Blake, Hassan Maatouk, and Thiago Silva - and their respective leadership qualities; Croatia: Defining a Nation, a documentary which focuses on how a sport can connect a nation and make it triumph against adversity. Besides Ronaldinho, the originals will feature other iconic names like Dani Alves, Ronaldo Nazário, Romelu Lukaku, Lucy Bronze and Carli Lloyd.

Concerning this new innovative streaming platform, FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated:

"FIFA+ represents the next step in our vision to make football truly global and inclusive, and it underpins FIFA’s core mission of expanding and developing football globally. This project represents a cultural shift in the way different types of football fans want to connect with and explore the global game and has been a fundamental part of my Vision 2020-2023. It will accelerate the democratisation of football, and we are delighted to share it with fans.”

For now, the platform will be free, but it is not unlikely that a subscription will be required in the future. FIFA+ is currently available all around the world and across all web and mobile devices and will become available for connected devices sometime soon. It is initially available in English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish, but six additional languages will be integrated in June 2022.

Exclusive: 'It' Themed Escape Room to Open in Las Vegas This Fall

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Margarida Bastos (242 Articles Published) Margarida Bastos is a native Portuguese writer with an avid interest in gaming, anime, theatre, books, film and TV. Essentially, everything that has to do with the multifaceted nature and fascinating power of storytelling. She has graduated from university in London with a BA in English with Creative Writing and is currently residing in Lisbon, Portugal. Other interests include Psychology, Philosophy, History, D&D, yoga and an unconditional love for animals. More From Margarida Bastos