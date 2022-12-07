FIFA is the organization of international executives tasked with organizing the World Cup every four years. They're also the governing body of nearly every soccer league and competition around the world (including your kid's AYSO league.) Netflix’s new limited documentary series FIFA Uncovered pulls back the curtain to reveal the ugly politics and corruption behind one of the most powerful non-profit organizations on earth.

FIFA's corruption is not exactly breaking news. The organization has been lambasted and lampooned by many in recent years, including Last Week Tonight's John Oliver. According to FIFA, their "...statutory objective is to improve the game constantly and promote it globally." FIFA Uncovered effortlessly yet effectively argues that this mandate has been continuously superseded by pure greed and personal ambitions from within.

More than any other aspect of the series, the interviews with current and former FIFA executives highlight the self-serving nature of these silver-spooned bureaucrats who have been entrusted with the world's game. What's so powerful about the series is that it doesn't try to lead the viewer in any specific direction. It simply allows the interviewees, most notably former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, to unwittingly indict themselves with their own glaringly tone-deaf comments. The takeaway is that with men like these at the helm, corruption and bribery within FIFA are likely a foregone conclusion, and will continue to be part of the game.

Bad Boys, Bad Boys

The series begins with a bang: a short recap of the 2015 Justice Department criminal indictment of seven FIFA officials for accepting bribes exceeding $150 million over a 20-year period. The show uses actual news footage of anchors from around the world announcing the arrests and even showing footage of the executives being led out of a palatial Swiss hotel by FBI agents. The series then gives a bit of history on the origins of the organization and touches the roots of FIFA's modern corruption. According to the show, it all started in the 1970s with kickbacks from sponsors to then FIFA President João Havelange.

The unfortunate result of this inherent corruptibility is that it allows dictators and tyrants to use the World Cup as a showcase for their power. The show highlights how, not unlike Nazi Germany during the 1936 Olympics, the brutal military rulers of Argentina were able to use the 1978 World Cup (thanks to Havelange) as a feather in their cap as if they were truly part of the family of nations. It's a tactic that worked throughout most of the 20th century, and it continues.

Fast-forward to today, as the filmmakers remind us. Russia hosted the 2016 World Cup and Qatar is hosting in 2020. Both nations have a tenuous relationship with human rights at best, yet both have the chance to host the most widely watched sporting event on earth. FIFA Uncovered illustrates this dynamic beautifully when a scene shows current FIFA president Gianni Infantino sitting at a match flanked on either side by Vladimir Putin and Saudi crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is no stranger to human rights abuse accusations himself.

The World Cup of Corruption

However, the lion's share of blame for most of the recent corruption within FIFA appears to fall at the feet of the aforementioned Blatter. The series makes a convincing case that Blatter continuously gained votes as FIFA President throughout his tenure by promising "development money" to regional execs who apparently spent the money on themselves. He appears to have used this tactic over and over in a successful scheme to consolidate power and buy loyalty. If an organization's culture starts at the top, then it's no surprise that those same executives accepted bribes from potential World Cup host nations in exchange for their votes. Rarely does a documentary have the opportunity to merely turn on the camera, step back, and allow the guilty parties in such a wretched tale to tie their own nooses. This is exactly what FIFA Uncovered does, and it's riveting, even for those who know nothing about soccer.

Some of the interviews are so unintentionally honest that they feel like a mix between a therapy session and a deathbed confession. Blatter is the greatest offender in this category. Perhaps the most poignant quote he offers is in the waning moments of the fourth and final episode. He states "I am happy to have contributed to some of historical moments in football." Surely Blatter is speaking of accomplishments such as overseeing the first World Cup in Africa, and expanding the game to underdeveloped areas. However, after watching four hours of the rampant corruption and bribery Blatter was a party to, the viewer can only think of the historic levels of dishonesty and self-interest that this man presided over.

While Blatter's interviews are alarming in their lack of self-awareness, others are alarming for their astute evaluations of their own failings. Enter Jerome Valcke, former FIFA Secretary General under Blatter. Valcke was suspended and then released from his duties at FIFA due to perceived improprieties. He looks directly into the camera and claims "I have no feeling that we did anything wrong, but we live in a world where everything has to be perfect, and we were not perfect." That sounds a bit like one of those apologies that aren't really an apology. Kind of like claiming he only got in trouble because our standards were too high. Valcke then closes with "If you want to run FIFA with the ethics code, good luck. I'm not sure that you can do that...that's not the real world."

These quotes from the former number one and number two (Austin Powers reference intended) in charge at FIFA say everything about both the documentary and the organization itself. Those accused of corruption, like Blatter and Valcke, either deny any wrongdoing or claim that the very nature of the organization precludes it from virtue. However, when a group is supposedly tasked with serving the public good, as FIFA claims they are, they must strive for perfection. Whether that will ever happen at FIFA remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: FIFA Uncovered proves that these were never the men to reach that goal.

FIFA Uncovered is now available to stream on Netflix.