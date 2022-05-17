Fathom Events and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment have just announced that the beloved sci-fi film The Fifth Element will be returning to theaters this summer. The film will have screenings on both June 26 and 29.

The event will bring the 1997 classic back to life. One of Luc Besson’s most beloved films, the groundbreaking The Fifth Element is coming back to theaters in celebration of the film’s twenty-fifth anniversary. The two-day only presentation is in theaters on Sunday, June 26, and Wednesday, June 29 at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm local time on both days. The special presentation will also feature interviews with Besson along with several outtakes from the film.

The Fifth Element follows (future) cab driver Korben Dallas, played by action icon Bruce Willis in one of his best roles, who discovers that the fate of our earth is contained within the mysterious Leeloo, played by Milla Jovovich, who enters into his life quite abruptly. In order to save the human race, Korben must protect the mysterious Leeloo from the evil Zorg, played by Gary Oldman, who is currently in the middle of a space war between two groups known as the Mondoshawans and the Mangalores.

The film is an odyssey across both space and time. The film also stars Ian Holm as Vito Cornelius, Chris Tucker as radio host Ruby Rhod (it's impossible to forget his wonderful blond conical hairstyle and leopard print get-up), and the late Luke Perry as Billy Masterson. The film was originally imagined by Luc Besson when he was only 16. However, the project took him over 20 years to bring to life. The story was by Besson, who also wrote the screenplay along with Robert Mark Kamen.

The new presentation of The Fifth Element will play in more than 800 movie theaters across the country on Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network. Tickets can be purchased online at Fathom's website here. You can also purchase tickets at participating theater box offices. You can find a complete list of theater locations on the Fathom Events website.

The Fifth Element was nominated for eight César Awards, and received three awards at the ceremony, including Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design. The Fifth Element has become an emblematic 1990s film, influencing film, fashion, and pop culture in general (who hasn't tried their hand at recreating Leeloo's iconic orange overall set and electric orange hair?). And this summer you can watch the movie as it was meant to be seen, on the big screen.

