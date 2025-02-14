Meat popsicles look bright, Fifth Element is getting an animated makeover. Luc Besson’s fan-favorite sci-fi story is one for the ages with an illustrious cast. The movie is loved by fans for its almost campy depiction, adventurous plot, and some compelling performances. In a recent conversation with ComicBook, actor Milla Jovovich, who played the mysterious Leelo, hinted that Besson might be developing an animated spin-off that might reunite her with the celebrated director.

“I think Luc is making some sort of spin-off of a bunch of his biggest characters, and Leeloo might be one of them,” Jovovich revealed. Fifth Element is considered one of Bruce Willis’ best films, and Jovovich played an important part as his co-lead and was the main reason for the adventure to propel. So, going back to the world with its main characters in animation format will be a delight for the fans. Jovovich noted that back in the day, filmmakers would try to make the best film possible and not think much of making a sequel, which makes sense given the movie left no loose threads. A spin-off could change that. Jovovich further revealed,

“An animated, cartoon version. I think back in those days, people weren’t thinking about sequels, it was just about making the best movie you could possibly make. For me, Leeloo was one of the most important characters of my young life at that point. It’s what really introduced me to what being a real actor was about.”

What Is ‘The Fifth Element’ About?

Set in the future, the film centers around New York City cabbie Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis), who gets pulled into interplanetary intrigue when the mysterious Leeloo falls on his flying taxi. She's an alien clone who needs to find an ancient order of priests before a giant ball of flaming evil can destroy the Earth. Unfortunately, that giant ball of flaming evil has antagonist Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg (Gary Holdman) on its side, as well as a squad of deadly alien Mangalore mercenaries. Before long, Dallas, Leeloo, the priests, and the talk show host Ruby Rhod (Chris Tucker, set out on the hunt for the only weapon that can stop their implacable foe. However, they have no hope of saving Earth until they discover the fifth element.

The movie has a stellar cast, including Willis as Korben Dallas, Gary Oldman as Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg, Ian Holm as Vito Cornelius, Chris Tucker as Ruby Rhod, Luke Perry as Billy Masterson, Brion James as General Munro, Tommy "Tiny" Lister Jr. as President Lindberg and Lee Evans as Fog. Further rounding off the cast are Charlie Creed-Miles, Ivan Heng, Tricky, John Neville, John Bluthal, and Maïwenn Le Besco.

You can check out the trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.