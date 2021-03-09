Fans of the Fifty Shades of Grey series are in for a treat because franchise author E.L. James is set to release the final book from the point-of-view of Christian Grey! The companion series Fifty Shades Trilogy as Told by Christian, which currently features Grey and Darker, will conclude with Christian’s point-of-view in Freed.

Focused on the wedding and marriage between Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, Freed is the shocking conclusion to the series that captured the minds of so many. When Christian brings Anastasia into his world of dominance and submission, she’s thrust into trying to navigate his rules and figure out her own place in his world. With Grey and Darker, we were given a look into Christian’s mind through meeting Anastasia and as we learn more about his family and what brought him into this dom/sub world to begin with.

In a statement via press release, James expressed her excitement about Freed's long-awaited release, which is set for June 1:

“This story has been a labour of love, one that my readers have been eagerly awaiting. For me, just as for Anastasia Steele, Christian is a challenging, infuriating, and endlessly fascinating character. Living in his head is exhausting, but I got to explore aspects of his life in Freed that we only glimpsed in the original trilogy, and to follow his emotional growth in response to Ana’s love and compassion.”

The book series has taken on the same format as its inspiration. First written as Twilight fanfiction, the James series shifted into a realm all its own and has become a completely unique phenomenon. But much like how Midnight Sun was given to us from the POV of Edward Cullen, we’re getting that same insight into Christian Grey, and being able to see the conclusion to Ana and Christian’s story through the latter's eyes is exciting for longtime fans.

Whether you’re a fan of the Fifty Shades of Grey series or not, the franchise definitely has a legacy in the world of pop culture and it’s a big deal to come to the end of Christian and Ana’s story. Maybe we’ll get to revisit the interesting relationship between Christian and the woman he just couldn’t stay away from later on. Until then, at least we have one more book in the Fifty Shades world coming our way.

Freed, the Christian Grey companion novel to Fifty Shades of Grey, will be released on June 1.

