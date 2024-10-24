Fans of Fight Club will find a new way of enjoying their favorite movie sooner than they think. The movie directed by David Fincher will receive a 4K remaster to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its launch, as well as a tie-in novel. An exact date for the launch hasn't been revealed by the studio yet, but it has been confirmed that the new version will be seen at some point next year. Fight Club has become a cult classic over the years. While the movie only earned $101 million at the global box office during its original theatrical run, it has managed to leave a lasting mark on pop culture.

Fight Club follows the Narrator (Edward Norton), a young man who has grown tired of the monotonous routine that leads his life. But everything changes for the character once he crosses paths with Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt). The enigmatic figure introduces the protagonist of the story to the titular Fight Club, a secret society that uses clandestine fights to forget about their uninteresting problems. The situation escalates to the point where the Narrator only cares about the Fight Club. And the movie is known for the massive plot twist that reveals how Tyler Durden was never real.

David Fincher directed Fight Club after working on Se7en and Alien 3. The movie about the mysterious killer that based his strategy on the seven deadly sins allowed the director to work with Brad Pitt, leading to the star's casting as Tyler Durden. A few years after the release of Fight Club, Fincher went on to direct Zodiac, the thriller about a group of journalists attempting to discover the identity of the titular killer.

The Stars of 'Fight Club'

The relationship between Tyler Durden and the Narrator in Fight Club allowed Brad Pitt and Edward Norton to shine on the big screen before they moved on towards bigger projects. Pitt went on to star as Rusty Ryan in Ocean's Eleven and the sequels that followed it, as well as the titular spy in Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Norton left the Fight Club in order to appear as Eisenheim in The Illusionist and to lead the Marvel Cinematic Universe during its first steps as The Incredible Hulk. It's time for audiences to look back at the performances that defined the careers of Edward Norton and Brad Pitt, with Fight Club being launched in 4K.

Fight Club will be launched in 4K at some point next year.