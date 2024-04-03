The Big Picture Censorship in China led to an abrupt alternate ending to Fight Club and edits to the film for sexual content and violence.

The alternate ending completely cuts the scene of the explosion, instead inserting a title card that says Tyler cooperated with the police to stop the bombs from detonating.

The legacy of Fight Club has been complicated by misinterpretations, with some believing that the David Fincher film is celebrating the toxic behavior of the protagonists.

There are few filmmakers working today who have the ability to provoke strong discourse both in and outside of the cinephile community quite like David Fincher. Often telling shocking, depraved stories about the dark side of human nature, Fincher’s best work tends to leave audiences with a gut punch of an immediate reaction. Between the gruesome murders in the serial killer horror film Se7en, the distressing unsolved case in the true crime thriller Zodiac, the commentary on modern internet relationships in the biopic The Social Network, and the infamous “Cool Girl” speech in the adaptation of Gone Girl, Fincher certainly has an aptitude for showing sickening moments. However, these all pale in comparison to Fincher’s 1999 masterpiece Fight Club, a film that continues to provoke discussion about its depiction of violence, toxic masculinity, and consumerism. Although its ending has been hotly debated since its initial release, the final scene of Fight Club was changed for its release in China.

What Is Different in China's Release of 'Fight Club'?

Based on the cult hit novel by Chuck Palahniuk, Fight Club is a twisty psychological thriller that examines the rise of violent fanaticism among disenfranchised men. The film is told from the perspective of the unnamed Narrator (Edward Norton), who grows increasingly frustrated by the materialism and consumerism that seem so essential in modern living. After a spar with the charismatic drifter Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), the Narrator is drawn into a disturbed group of like-minded men who begin concocting a violent uprising. Although it's seen as a personification of Generation X’s angst, Fight Club in no way celebrates its characters’ actions. The satirical intentions that Fincher had for the film are fairly evident once it reaches its conclusion.

In one of the most shocking twists in film history, the Narrator realizes that he has split personality disorder, and that Tyler is actually one of his alternate identities. Although he initially tries to break free of the corrupting influence that has plagued his mind, "Tyler" eventually succumbs to the revolutionary rhetoric by fulfilling the plans for “Project Mayhem,” a scheme meant to disrupt the social and infrastructural order of Los Angeles. Fight Club ends with a now iconic shot of the Narrator witnessing the destruction of several buildings. He stands alongside his girlfriend Marla Singer (Helena Bonham Carter) as “Where Is My Mind?” by the Pixies plays in the background.

While the grim ending certainly shocked audiences when the film was first released, much of Fight Club’s final scene was cut out when the film was released in China. The new ending omits the explosion, implying that Project Mayhem did not actually come to fruition. This is followed by a title card that reveals that Tyler aided in giving the police clues that brought Project Mayhem to a halt. The title card goes on to reveal that in the aftermath of his traumatic circumstances, Tyler was given mental health treatment at a medical facility, and was eventually discharged in the year 2012. After much outcry, the original theatrical ending was restored on the Chinese streaming site Tencent Video.

Why Was the 'Fight Club' Ending Changed?

While the insertion of a title card that points to an entirely different fate for the main characters is rather abrupt, the Fight Club censorship is not surprising considering China’s policies regarding content. Although pirated versions circulated in the nation for many years, Fight Club was officially screened in China at the Shanghai International Film Festival. Like any American film released in China, Fight Club had to comply with strict content regulations when it comes to morally righteous behavior and ideology. Films considered to be anti-establishment, like Fight Club, faced a more difficult path in securing their release. Given the incendiary nature of the final scene, it's not surprising that China's censors went with a safer route. Thus, a new ending that points to Tyler following proper procedures and complying with the authorities was inserted to avoid any potential backlash. It’s a fairly obvious case of a new ending being added with no input from the original creators.

In addition to the insertion of the title card, the Chinese release of Fight Club was heavily edited for sexual content and violence. Over twelve minutes of footage, including the sex scene between Marla and Tyler, was only restored for the recent streaming release. Ironically, the new ending is actually far closer to the original book, which concludes with the bombs not detonating and Tyler being sent to a mental hospital.

The Message of 'Fight Club' Has Been Misinterpreted

While the awkward new ending may make the Chinese release unintentionally hilarious for those familiar with the original cut, the changes aren’t that surprising considering how often the ending of Fight Club has been misinterpreted. Earning polarizing reviews upon its initial release, Fight Club was taken to be a sincere celebration of toxic traits by some critics, earning it a divisive reputation. Although Fincher has himself denounced the film’s far-right wing interpreters, Fight Club’s legacy remains a complicated one.

Although the reaction to Fight Club is an extreme one, films depicting anti-heroes are often subject to controversy regarding their intentions. While films like The Wolf of Wall Street, American Psycho, and Joker all aimed to make social critiques through the use of toxic characters, they’ve been subject to unfair criticism for merely suggesting that these types of issues exist, and depicting them in an accurate manner.

