The bizarre saga of how Chinese censors changed the ending to David Fincher's Fight Club is mercifully over, after streamer Tencent Video restored the film to its original form. It was one of the odder entertainment stories of the year thus far, with the rapidly tacked-on text box ending coming off almost comedic in its shoddiness, replacing the film's original anarchy with something tame in comparison. Throughout the whole controversy, Fincher himself had been relatively quiet about what was happening to his film overseas, but in an Empire exclusive, the director finally aired out his feelings on the matter.

"It’s funny to me that the people who wrote the Band-Aid [ending] in China must have read the book, because it adheres pretty closely," Fincher told Empire. He's of course referring to Chuck Palahniuk's original Fight Club novel, which ends with the Narrator in an asylum after Project Mayhem falls through and his failed attempt at suicide leaves him alive. China's ending differs a little with "Tyler" (Brad Pitt) being admitted to an asylum after being caught by police and eventually rehabilitating into society, but the similarities are there nonetheless.

Fincher explained how the changes to the ending were justified by contract, adding, "Here’s what we know. A company licensed the film from New Regency to show it in China, with a boilerplate [contract]: ‘You have to understand cuts may be made for censorship purposes.’ No one said, ‘If we don’t like the ending, can we change it?’ So there’s now a discussion being had as to what ‘trims’ means." In reality, the whole situation was just funny to the director. "If you don’t like this story, why would you license this movie? It makes no sense to me when people go, ‘I think it would be good for our service if we had your title on it… we just want it to be a different movie.’ The f---ing movie is 20 years old. It’s not like it had a reputation for being super cuddly."

Fincher took it all in stride — better than many fans of the movie did before the restoration, seeming more confused and amused at the change than downright angry. Frustration would've been understandable given China's inconsistent media crackdowns on vulgarity or anything that generally displeases the censors. Completely changing a film's ending is a rarity in the country though and restoration of lost footage is even more so. It marked a unique moment where the censors seemed to pay attention to international discourse and decided to reverse course with nary a word why.

