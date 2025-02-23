Consider us to be Jack’s sense of glee because we’re happy to be the ones to tell you that Fight Club will be punching its way onto Hulu next month. Yes, the iconic David Fincher-helmed film that has become the battle cry for all the wrong reasons but is still a classic will arrive alongside a slew of other new movies in March. Beginning on the 14th, audiences can relive the cinematic adaptation of one of the most beloved titles from author Chuck Palahniuk, who would go on to pen other favorites like Invisible Monsters and Lullaby. Whether you love it because of the leading performances by Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, and Helena Bonham Carter or because a bleach-blonde Jared Leto gets early payback for Morbius, the film is a classic for a reason and deserves a rewatch or a first run while on its new streaming home.

Fight Club centers around a man (Norton) who has hit a permanent slump in his life. Suffering from insomnia, he also goes to various support groups where he fakes having a variety of ailments and uses a different alias at every meeting. A chance encounter sees his path cross with a confident and driven man named Tyler Durden (Pitt), who he reaches out to after he finds himself homeless. While living together in a dilapidated house, the pair start a fight club where they give others like them the opportunity to finally feel something again. But, when Tyler becomes romantically involved with a woman (Bonham Carter), the pair’s relationship and their violent extracurricular activities begin to fall apart.

In the more than 25 years since Fight Club first thrashed onto screens, both Fincher and Palahniuk have come forward with words for those who don’t see the satire in the story. The movie has garnered a specific following who amplify the words and deeds of Tyler Durden, rallying behind their macho ruler. Back in 2023, the director said, “It’s impossible for me to imagine that people don’t understand that Tyler Durden is a negative influence. People who can’t understand that, I don’t know how to respond, and I don’t know how to help them."

How ‘Fight Club’ Fits Into David Fincher’s Repertoire