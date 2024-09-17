Director David Fincher’s seminal treatise on fragile egos, toxic masculinity, and consumerism, Fight Club, is now the most-watched film on the movie-logging platform Letterboxd. Fight Club overtook director Todd Phillips’ comic book thriller Joker and Bong Joon-ho’s satirical dark comedy Parasite to claim the crown. While both Joker and Parasite were released in 2019, Fight Club debuted two decades prior, in 1999. It was a notorious box office flop, but has gone on to develop perhaps the most vocal cult following of any film in history.

On Letterboxd, the film has been “watched” by a total of 4.12 million users, narrowly edging out Joker, which has been watched by 4.117 million users. Parasite has been watched by 4.111 million viewers, while the rest of the top 10 most-watched films on the platform are Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (4 million), Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar (3.8 million) and The Dark Knight (3.7 million), the animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (3.7 million), Nolan’s Inception (3.6 million), Jordan Peele’s Get Out (3.6 million) and Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction (also 3.6 million).

Most-Watched Movies on Letterboxd Views Fight Club 4.12 million Joker 4.11 million Parasite 4.11 million Barbie 4 million Interstellar 3.8 million The Dark Knight 3.7 million Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 3.7 million Inception 3.6 million Get Out 3.6 million Pulp Fiction 3.6 million

As can be observed, most of these movies are fairly recent, with Pulp Fiction being the oldest of the lot — it was released in 1994 — and Barbie being the newest; it debuted just last year. Nolan appears to be the most popular filmmaker on the top 10 list, with three titles; his latest film, Oppenheimer, is currently at number 33 on the top 100 list. Fincher’s The Social Network is at number 57, and Seven is at number 61. Based on the novel by Chuck Palahniuk, Fight Club stars Edward Norton as an unnamed, discontented insomniac, who forms a “fight club” with the brash Tyler Durden, played by Brad Pitt.

Fincher and Pitt Went on to Work Together on 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'

Close

The movie was released to divisive reviews, and emerged as a massive box office under-performer, grossing just over $100 million globally against a reported budget of around $65 million. This was seen as a disappointment after Pitt and Fincher’s previous collaboration, Seven, which made over $320 million globally. 20th Century Fox was supposedly dissatisfied by the film, and went against Fincher’s advice on how to market it. Fight Club currently sits at an 80% “fresh” score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, but contemporary reception was much harsher.

The movie did, however, go on to score an Academy Award nod in the Best Sound Editing category. It remains one of the most beloved movies on IMDb’s top 250 list, currently occupying the number 13 spot. Also starring Helena Bonham Carter, Jared Leto, Meat Loaf and others, Fight Club is currently streaming on Hulu in the United States. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.