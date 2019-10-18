The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 228 – ‘Fight Club’ Revisited

0

This week on a bonus episode of The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about David Fincher‘s Fight Club since the movie turned 20 this week. We discuss how we initially received the film, the film’s legacy, how it comments on toxic masculinity, how Fincher may have done his job too well, and more. We then finish up with Reader Hot Takes.

