Titanic has left a lasting impression on cinema, thanks in large part to becoming the world's highest-grossing film at the time of release and turning leads Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet into bona fide movie stars. The 1997 epic also broke new ground via state-of-the-art visual effects, with director James Cameron and his crew using every trick of the trade--from large-scale models to detailed miniatures to the latest in digital technology--to recreate the infamous maiden and final voyage of the ill-fated ocean liner.

Among the challenges Titanic's visual effects wizards tackled was the compositing of breath elements into shots of the Titanic's passengers before and after they've plunged into the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean. As it turns out, Big Sky Studios, an offshoot of the company that spearheaded the development of such effects for Cameron's film, also provided visual effects for Fight Club. Having amassed a collection of imagery and effects, Big Sky Studios returned to the well to lend "existing breath elements" to the 1999 cult classic.

Fight Club contains an unusual amount of CGI for an R-rated psychological thriller. From its opening shot--a dizzying journey through the human brain--to a visually surreal sex scene to an exploding skyline, the big screen adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk's novel spares no expense in delivering innovative, highly-stylized visuals in service of its scathingly satirical narrative. Among Fight Club's more bizarre sequences finds The Narrator (Edward Norton) wandering through a frozen cave in search of his "power animal," necessitating the inclusion of visible breath. To achieve this effect, visual effects artists turned to a library of digital breath created for Titanic.

According to artist John Siczewicz, "After starting with those existing breath elements from Titanic we cut and pasted and dissolved until we had some animated breath that worked with the wind action within this ice tunnel." Through meticulous calculation and timing, Siczewicz and his fellow artists managed to synchronize the movement of breath to the movement of characters in the images, making for a seamless and convincing integration of separately photographed elements. "Since either the camera or the actor was in motion for all of these shots, I had to track in the origin point for each breath," Siczewicz said. "Once these swirly breaths blended in, the whole scene dropped sixty degrees." While the task of integrating breath elements into Fight Club was a tricky endeavor, the creation of those elements was a similarly challenging undertaking

How Were 'Titanic's Breath Effects Created?

Since much of Titanic's latter half sees its characters exposed to the unforgiving temperatures of the Northern Atlantic Ocean, the inclusion of visible breath proved crucial to selling the illusion of a frigid environment. As visual effects artist Richard Hollander recalls, the use of cigarette smoke or CGI was suggested, but he regarded those methods as unpractical. Instead, Hollander and his team pursued a more traditional approach, opting to photograph real breath elements in a cold room with a black velvet backdrop that could be composited into the final film.

"It was a cheaper methodology," Hollander said. "We had a light up above and we shot the breath from various positions; the breath became the only visible detail over the black velvet." With plenty of visible breath at their disposal, artists were then faced with having to synchronize those visual elements with the film's characters as they breathed and spoke. Hollander said of the effects work, "That's what we did for a hundred shots, and we found out that it's not easy to do; it takes great skill and great trickery to make it look right." Painstaking and time-consuming as the task undoubtedly was, the end results are subtle but impressive, serving as yet another example of the technical ingenuity that went into James Cameron's classic.

