The Big Picture Peacock's Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist features the star-studded lineup of Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, and more.

Based on true events, this miniseries will dive into the armed robbery during Muhammad Ali's 1970 comeback fight in Atlanta.

With Hart as executive producer, this series promises stunning new character posters and a captivating story of love, crime, and destiny.

Peacock has released first look images for its upcoming miniseries, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. The limited series is set to feature a star-studded lineup of stars led by Kevin Hart and Samuel L. Jackson. Production on The Million Dollar Heist occurred in Atlanta, Georgia and the miniseries will tell “the infamous story of how an armed robbery during the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life, but an entire city’s destiny,” according to the show’s logline. As part of its marketing push, the NBCUniversal streamer has released some stunning new character posters showcasing some its gallery of stars.

Fight Night does not have a release date yet. However, from the look of these images, the series will be a delectable dish of Black excellence. Featuring both Hart and Jackson looking incredibly dapper and intimidating, the new images show the sneaky class of Terrence Howard, the lethal allure of Taraji P. Henson, and the strict, law-abiding oversight of Don Cheadle. Set in Atlanta in 1970, the series is based on the podcast Fight Night, which was produced by Will Packer in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts and Doghouse Pictures.

Dexter Darden is set to play Muhammad Ali and Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist will tell the story of one of the biggest armed robberies in American history. The year is 1970 and Ali had been banned from boxing professionally for more than three years for refusing to be drafted for military service. Set before him in his comeback fight is Jerry Quarry, and after three rounds at the Municipal Auditorium in Atlanta, Georgia, Ali shakes off the rust to down his opponent. In the ensuing after party, many boxing fans, including top black mafia leaders, would be robbed at gun point. J.D. Hudson (Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives on the Atlanta police force, who led Ali into the ring, was assigned to the case.

Who Is Behind 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'?

Hart will star and serve as an executive producer on the series, with Henson playing businesswoman Vivian Thomas and Jackson taking on the role of gangster Frank Moten. Besides the aforementioned cast members, the limited series will also star Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us) as Delores Hudson, JD’s (Cheadle) wife, Lori Harvey, Chloe Bailey, Melvin Gregg, and Sam Adegoke among others. Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is written and created by Shaye Ogbonna, who also serves as an executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Jason Horwitch. A project from Universal Television, other executive producers on the series also include Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein for Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat, Packer and Sabrina Wind for Will Packer Media, Conal Byrne, Will Pearson and Carrie Lieberman for iHeartPodcasts, Jeff Keating and Lars Jacobson.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist does not have a release date yet. Check out the character posters above.