With the rise of the podcast inevitably comes the big-budget spinoffs, with the hugely successful podcast, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, receiving that very treatment. Based on true events surrounding Muhammad Ali's return to boxing in 1970, the miniseries follows the events of his winning return to the ring - a night that saw the eyes of the world watching - and the infamous afterparty that saw hundreds of guests held at gunpoint and robbed.

Created by Shaye Ogbonna, the miniseries promises to be one of the most exciting additions to Peacock's September lineup, thanks in no small part to an ensemble cast littered with icons. From Academy Award nominees to superstar singers and MCU icons, the prospect of bringing to life such a jaw-dropping true event - and playing some eye-catching real figures - was too enticing to pass up for these stars. So, with that in mind, here's a look at exactly who is appearing in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

Kevin Hart

Gordon "Chicken Man" Williams

The man at the very heart of Fight Night, Gordon "Chicken Man" Williams is the unpredictable organizer of the afterparty and a man with links to criminal activity, initially leading police to suspect him of being involved with the heist. Speaking to Vanity Fair, executive producer Will Packer said of the character:

"Chicken Man loves the streets because they feed him. He’s a numbers runner, and in order to be good at that, you’ve got to know people — be charismatic, be fast-talking. So, when he gets into a place where his street life [and] his home life are all at odds, he is forced to take an unflinching look at himself and who he is in the mirror. It’s tough."

Kevin Hart is possibly the most famous comedian on the planet, with his name attached to a project almost always turning to financial and ratings success. A stand-up comic who blends cultural satire with quick gags, he transitioned into the world of Hollywood and never looked back, carving out a career that sees him today as one of the highest-paid talents in the industry.

Taraji P. Henson

Vivian Thomas

The mistress to Hart's Chicken Man, Vivian Thomas is a strong, forward-thinking woman, with Taraji P. Henson describing her as a force to be reckoned with. "The woman pays attention, and what I love is she finally gets her power," Henson told Vanity Fair. "Any obstacle that she faces, she uses that as a way to learn something and to springboard her into the next place she’s trying to go in life."

The ever-brilliant Henson has had a dazzling career in movies and television, including a wonderful turn in the recent Color Purple, highlighted by an impressive trophy cabinet that includes a Golden Globe Award, nominations for an Academy Award, a Tony Award, and six Emmy Awards. Twice named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time Magazine, Henson is a queen of her craft and a sparkling addition to Fight Night's cast.

Samuel L. Jackson

Frank Moten

Among the guests at the afterparty were some seriously dangerous individuals, one of whom was an alleged member of the Black Mafia Family, the suave, suited-and-booted Frank Moten, also known as “The Black Godfather.”

It's almost difficult to quite summarize the legendary career Samuel L. Jackson has had, which has included work in movies and television that dates back to 1972. Now 75 years old, Jackson shows no signs of slowing down, having recently appeared in the likes of Argylle, Damaged, and The Garfield Movie. An awards darling, despite never managing to grab an Oscar, Jackson looks to the 2025 ceremony with an eye on a Best Supporting Prize, with rumors circulating he could be an early favorite thanks to his performance in Malcolm Washington's The Piano Lesson.

Terrence Howard

Richard "Cadillac Richie" Wheeler

A gangster in his own right, Richard "Cadillac Richie" Wheeler is a member of the Council of 12, a crime syndicate that boasts Jackson's Frank as one of their leaders.

The awe-inspiring range of Terrence Howard has helped keep him on screens for more than 30 years, dating all the way back to his first small role as a customer in 1993's Who's the Man. Fast-forward three decades and Howard is one of the best in the business, appearing in three 2024 projects alongside Fight Night, including as Mark in Skeletons in the Closet, Arthur in Shirley, and Brian in Crescent City. Howard has won a Screen Actors Guild Award as well as earning nominations for an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and two Independent Spirit Awards.

Don Cheadle

JD Hudson

On the night of the heist, JD Hudson was leading security for the big fight. After the crime had been committed, the detective would be placed front and center on the case, with his literal closeness to the event making him a great fit for the role. Interestingly, Hudson was the first Black detective in Atlanta’s desegregated police force.

The iconic Don Cheadle is many people's favorite actor, thanks to numerous standout roles across a storied career. From his earlier roles in the likes of Devil in a Blue Dress and the breathtaking Boogie Nights to his work both in front of and behind the camera of the Academy Award-winning Crash, right through to his stellar work in the MCU, there seems to be nothing Cheadle hasn't done. A Grammy, Tony, Golden Globe, and SAG Award winner, he is one of many notable additions to Fight Night's cast.

Marsha Stephanie Blake

Delores Hudson

Hard-working teacher, mother to two children, and wife of detective Hudson, Delores is an important addition to Fight Night in order to bring a grounded dynamic to this frankly mind-boggling true story.

The Jamaica-born Marsha Stephanie Blake is a woman who took to acting later in her life, with her first on-screen role coming as Jada in the short film A-Alike when she was almost 30. Nevertheless, the subsequent 20 years have seen wonderful success for the actress, with her most notable turn coming as Linda McCray in the Netflix miniseries When They See Us, a role that earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination for her trouble.

Dexter Darden

Muhammad Ali

Of course, this story wouldn't be complete without the man himself, with Muhammad Ali dodging the draft and returning to winning ways in the boxing ring, only for his return to be marred by the horrifying events of the afterparty.

Many have portrayed boxing's greatest on-screen - perhaps most notably Will Smith in 2001 - with Dexter Darden being offered the role for Fight Night. A true Hollywood prodigy, Darden has thus far proven his abilities in all three Maze Runner movies, as well as in another Peacock project, the recent revival of the hit series Saved by the Bell.

Lori Harvey

Lola Fafana

Known as the “Queen of Las Vegas” in the 1960s and 1970s, Lola Fofana was a magnificent star who oozed style, making a name for herself as a superstar singer in the bright lights of high-end showbusiness.

Step-daughter of Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey's journey on-screen is still relatively new, with Fight Night marking one of her first big roles. Alas, to be surrounded by such talent will only help to cement her ability and guide her along the path to a bright future, one that will also include more of her incredible modeling work that has, so far, included starring in campaigns for Burberry and Michael Kors.

Sinqua Walls

McKinley Rogers

McKinley Rogers was one of three men who were formally accused of the Fight Night heist, an event also dubbed the Atlanta heist.

He will be portrayed by the brilliant Sinqua Walls, whose filmography includes appearances in the likes of Once Upon a Time, Power, and American Soul. Hailing from Louisiana, Walls' work as an actor and producer has seen countless impressive credits go his way, with his most recent coming as Kamal in the Hulu comedy White Men Can't Jump.

Fight Night is available right now on Peacock.

