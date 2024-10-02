Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is a pretty catchy title for a television show about Muhammad Ali's (Dexter Darden) triumphant return to boxing in October 1970. Well, that's what it seems like the show is about initially. And, indeed, the first few episodes are all about the city of Atlanta getting ready for the big fight. However, by the end of Episode 3, Ali has left Atlanta, and a much more sinister event moves into the spotlight. Six of Fight Night's eight total episodes have streamed on Peacock, and it's been a wild ride, to say the least.

In the early episodes, Fight Night is all about the city of Atlanta psyching itself up for the big event, as well as introducing the viewer to the key players. A petty criminal who calls himself "Chicken Man" (Kevin Hart) plans a party to celebrate Ali's inevitable victory. When he finds out that Frank Moten (Samuel L. Jackson), the legendary "Black Godfather" of the Black Mafia, is coming to town, he is determined to convince him to come to the party. Detective J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle) is assigned to be Ali's protective detail, though he clearly has some serious animosity towards the boxer. Hudson is offended by Ali using his celebrity status to get out of being drafted into the war. The citizens of Atlanta are equally divided on how they feel about Ali's draft dodging.

However, while Chicken Man is wooing Frank, a desperate father makes plans of his own for Chicken Man's party. Mac Rogers has recruited the best players in his neighborhood for an elaborate robbery. Unfortunately, Mac is missing key information: the party's guest list — which includes notorious members of the Black Mafia. An oversight for Mac, but an excellent source of drama for the viewer.

It's Muhammad Ali's World, the Rest Just Live in It

You don't have to know boxing to know the name Muhammad Ali. The man was such an icon that he's still regularly referenced in everyday life. "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee," he would say, and that quote is fairly representative of the person Ali was. He was a man full of passion and grace. He had his beliefs, and he refused to back down from them. Which is why he was stripped of his title in 1967 and convicted of draft evasion. He returned to boxing in 1970.

That's where Fight Night picks up. The viewer is introduced to an Ali who knows that he has to win back the trust of the fans. He knows that many do not agree with what he chose to do. Though he is not sorry for his actions, he allows the public to have their say on the matter. He does not run or hide when confronted by a protester. Nor does he allow Detective Hudson, or anyone else on his team, to prevent those protesters from speaking out. At one point, he says that the dissenters have the right to speak their minds. Ali is a fighter both inside and outside the ring. There is a lot of joy in watching Darden's version of Ali win over Atlanta, as well as the world-weary Hudson, with his charisma and skill in the boxing ring.

It is Ali's story that sets Fight Night apart from most other crime dramas. His scenes are well-placed throughout the set-up of the robbery and the establishment of the Black Mafia hierarchy. He isn't involved in the robbery. Yet, his scenes do not take away from the suspense of that story. They are nice little breathers in between all the shady activity that the rest of the characters get up to. When Ali gets on that plane at the end of Episode 3, it's the first sharp turn on this ride.

Never Mess With a Mafia Godfather

Close

Chicken Man is one of the first characters introduced. Initially, it appears that he is just a strip club owner who dabbles in petty crime. Other than Chicken planning a victory casino party to celebrate Ali's win, an event that has not actually taken place yet, the two characters have nothing to do with each other. Chicken does go to the match, though. Here is where the connections start to show. In an interesting turn of events, Chicken and Detective Hudson have a history. A few years ago, Hudson arrested Chicken, an event that is shown through a flashback. Not a surprise given their chosen professions. But it does add a nice bit of intrigue.

Frank, the Mafia Boss played by Jackson, is trying to enjoy the fight when he is waylaid by Chicken. As Chicken has already proven, he has no decorum or sense of boundaries. Yet, he somehow manages to convince this Black Mafia Kingpin to accompany him to his party, which, unknown to Chicken Man, is about to be robbed by the most patient robbers ever. In what turns out to be an almost clever plan, these guys have the party on lockdown. They rob the partygoers as they enter and then send them to the basement to be held with the rest. The one fatal flaw in their great plan is that the party is already riddled with Black Mafia members. When Frank arrives, the hook is set and the next twist is just around the corner.

Frank didn't get to be the Black Godfather by letting lowlife robbers get the better of him, even if their plan is clever and well-thought-out. Frank should have recruited those boys right there and then. But a mafia boss backed into a corner is only going to be concerned with getting out. Frank rallies the troops, and they manage to cause a great deal of chaos. However, the robbery gang gets away with the goods. Frank is left humiliated and bent on revenge. In his line of fire are Chicken Man and the robbers, in that order.

It stands to reason that the final episodes will be filled with tension and shenanigans. Detective Hudson is now in charge of the investigation into the robbery. Chicken Man is on the run and looking for a way to prove to Frank that he had nothing to do with the robbery. Frank is not a fan of reason, though, and just wants revenge. And the robbers are trying to figure out how to get out of this mess alive and keep their newly acquired riches. It's a good bet that this wild ride is going to get much darker before it's all over. Maybe, just maybe, Ali will return to level out the ride.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is available to stream on Peacock. New episodes drop every Thursday.

