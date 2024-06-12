The Big Picture This fall Peacock will release Fight Night: A Million Dollar Heist about an infamous real-life armed robbery during Muhammad Ali's comeback fight in 1970.

The series features a star-studded cast including Kevin Hart, Taraji P Henson, and Samuel L Jackson.

The series promises to explore complex characters and themes beyond just the criminal aspect of the story.

Peacock’s upcoming crime drama Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is finally teasing fans with what to expect. The upcoming miniseries created by Shaye Ogbonna focuses on the infamous story of an armed robbery during the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight which ended up changing the destiny of a man and a city. The series is packed with a line-up of compelling performers from Kevin Hart to Taraji P Henson and Samuel L Jackson. While fans got their first glimpse of the characters in previously released posters, the streamer has now unveiled the first look at the series and many of its players.

The new teaser introduces the series' main players, and promises a crazy ride based on "some s*it that really happened." The accompanying images give us a peak into these characters as in one image we see Hart and Henson sharing the space, it looks extremely period-accurate and sets the tone for the series. Another image sees Don Cheadle as Detective JD Hudson surrounded by people. While another sees Jackson sitting in what seems to be a cinema, while another sees him walking with an entourage. Overall, the new images and teaser perfectly sum up the miniseries' vibe and emphasize the glam and gnarly times it's set in.

What’s ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’ About?

The miniseries takes an in-depth look at the aftermath of Muhammad Ali’s 1970 comeback fight in Atlanta. The night is infamous for one of the largest armed robberies in the country’s history which engulfed Atlanta into chaos. The series follows a lottery kingpin, Gordon “Chicken Man” Williams (Hart), who was the mastermind behind the heist and targeted the after-party. Along with a focus on the cop, JD Hudson (Cheadle), who was tasked with investigating the crime and is one of the first Black detectives in the city.

Speaking of the series, Ogbonna told Vanity Fair, “In most movies and most TV shows that would explore a world like this, Chicken Man would be marginalized, just be seen as a criminal. But growing up where I grew up, hustlers were multidimensional. They were family men, they were community men. They went to church. They were political.” It’ll be interesting to see how these themes are executed by talents across the board.

The series also cast Jackson as Frank Moten, Terrence Howard as Richard Wheeler, Dexter Darden as Muhammad Ali, Henson as Vivian Thomas, and Marsha Stephanie Blake as Delores. Further rounding off the cast are Myles Bullock, Chloe Bailey, Melvin Gregg, Artrece Johnson, Jalyn Hall, Clifton Powell, Lori Harvey, Teresa Celeste, and Rockmond Dunbar as Uncle Willie.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist will drop on Peacock on September 5. You can check out the new images above and the trailer below.