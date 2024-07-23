The Big Picture An A-list cast stars in Peacock's upcoming series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

The show follows a true-crime story of a robbery during Muhammad Ali's comeback fight in the 1970s.

The limited series, starring Kevin Hart and Samuel L. Jackson debuts on September 5, 2024.

The bell has rung and the fight is on in a brand-new trailer for Peacock’s upcoming limited drama series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. Starring Kevin Hart (The Upside), Samuel L. Jackson (Snakes on a Plane), Taraji P. Henson (The Color Purple), Don Cheadle (Secret Invasion), and Terrence Howard (Empire), the eight-episode spanning production will tell the unbelievable true story behind perhaps the most infamous armed robbery of the 1970s. Based on the true-crime podcast of the same name, the A-list cast of Fight Night brings heat to the hustle as the main characters take their shot at wealth and legacy in the latest trailer.

On his way to the ring to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee, legendary boxer Muhammad Ali (Dexter Darden) makes his way to his comeback fight in the opening seconds of today’s trailer. While sports have always attracted those trying to make a quick buck from a bet or two, Fight Night sees a few men have a completely different idea of how to capitalize on the hours before and after folks will be glued to their TV sets for the big fight. For Chicken Man (Hart), an Atlanta resident hoping to make some quick cash for his family, this means setting up a casino-themed afterparty to which he’ll invite the highest rollers across the state. And, for another group of men, this means crashing the afterparty and robbing Chicken Man’s guests for all they’re worth. As the common denominator, Chicken Man finds himself in a world of trouble, stuck between both the law enforcement officials on the case and the leaders of the criminal organizations whose pockets were emptied at his party.

Along with the trailer, Peacock has also unveiled a fresh batch of images that put the focus on the film’s leading characters. Several of the shots capture the insanity breaking out at Chicken Man’s high rollers party with armed masked men holding the attendees at gunpoint, while another sees Chicken Man in a smoke-filled diner, tossing over his life decisions. Jackson’s Frank Moten and Howard’s Richard Wheeler take center stage in a separate image as two of the top dogs who will make the robbers sorry to have ever been born. On the more emotional side of things, Marsha Stephanie Blake’s Delores Hudson embraces her husband, Cheadle’s Detective JD Hudson, in a touching moment that breaks from the action that will be packed into each episode.

‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’s Impressive Team

Along with its leading cast of top-tier names, the ensemble cast for Fight Night is also filled to the brim with recognizable stars. Included in the lineup are Chloe Bailey (Swarm), Sinqua Walls (White Men Can’t Jump), and Lori Harvey. Along with starring, Hart will also serve as an executive producer alongside the project’s creator, writer, and showrunner, Shaye Ogbonna (The Chi, Penguin). The Calling’s Jason Horwitch will also add his name as a showrunner and executive producer with Will Packer and Sabrina Wind for Packer Media, Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein for Hartbeat, iHeartPodcasts’ Conal Byrne and Carrie Lieberman, and Jeff Keating of Doghouse Pictures joining him in the latter.

You can check out the new trailer and images for Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist above and catch Peacock’s latest miniseries when it arrives on September 5.