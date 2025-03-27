Vertical Entertainment has released the first trailer for Fight or Flight, which stars Oppenheimer veteran Josh Hartnett. The film follows exiled American agent Lucas Reyes (Hartnett), who is given one last chance to redeem himself in the form of tracking down an international high-value target on a flight from Bangkok to San Fransisco. To make matters even more difficult for him, the plane is full of skilled assassins from around the world who have orders to kill them both. The pair must work together to fight for their lives, and stranded at 37,000 feet in the air, the stakes have never been higher. Fight or Flight was written by Brooks McLaren and D.J. Cotrona, with James Madigan directing. The Mandalorian vet Katee Sackhoff also stars in the film, along with Charithra Chandran and Julian Kostov.

There’s been something of a Josh Hartnett resurgence going on the last few years, largely thanks to his role in Oppenheimer, the acclaimed biopic from Christopher Nolan that swept the 2024 Oscars. Hartnett has been busy since his role in Oppenheimer, first appearing in one episode of The Bear, the Emmy Award-winning series led by Jeremy Allen White. He also teamed up with M. Night Shyamalan for Trap, a horror thriller that began streaming on Netflix long ago after debuting on Max shortly after its theatrical run. Hartnett is also known for his role as Eversmann in Black Hawk Down, the 2001 historical action epic starring Ewan McGregor, and he’s famed for starring in the lead role opposite Morgan Freeman in Lucky Number Slevin, currently streaming on Pluto TV and Tubi.

What Was Josh Hartnett Doing Before ‘Oppenheimer’?

Before he starred in Oppenheimer, Josh Hartnett starred as David Ross in an episode of Black Mirror, the Netflix dystopian sci-fi series, and he also featured as himself in Die Hart, the action thriller starring Kevin Hart. Hartnett also played the small role of Danny in Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, the Guy Ritchie/Jason Statham movie that recently landed a new streaming home. Hartnett was even featured in Statham and Ritchie’s previous team-up film, Wrath of Man, which hit theaters two years before Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and is now lacking a streaming home. Hartnett also played Wyatt Walker in the 2021 Western Ida Red.

Fight or Flight releases in theaters everywhere on May 9. Check out the new trailer for the film above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage.