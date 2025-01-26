After spending the entirety of 2024 without releasing a single movie that debuted at the top of the domestic box office charts, Lionsgate delivered its second number one film of the year with the action-thriller Flight Risk. The movie was released this week to poor reviews and an apathetic shrug from audiences, which was reflected in its lukewarm $12 million haul. Flight Risk stars Mark Wahlberg in the lead role of a pilot tasked with transporting a criminal and a U.S. Marshal across the Alaskan wilderness, and is directed by Mel Gibson. It's Gibson's first film in nearly a decade following years of controversy.

The movie opened to poor reviews, and currently sits at a "rotten" 21% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned a concerning C CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which doesn't bode well for its future. In his review, Collider's Jeff Ewing wrote that "the narrative works a little better than it could (given the film's threadbare plot and limited setting), but the film's logic and performances don't quite carry it through." Produced on a reported budget of $10 million, Flight Risk earned about a third of what the Liam Neeson action vehicle Non-Stop a little over a decade ago. It also failed to match the $25 million opening of Flightplan, the thriller starring Jodie Foster.

Also debuting this week was director Steven Soderbergh's inventive horror film Presence, which made an estimated $3.4 million and debuted outside the top five. It's the second horror under-performer in a row this year, after the recent Wolf Man. Presence earned solid reviews, but it struggled to find an audience. As did Wolf Man last week; directed by Leigh Whannell, the film slipped outside the top five as well, but managed to pass the $15 million mark domestically. Both Presence and Wolf Man were beaten out by Disney's gigantic blockbuster Moana 2, which grossed an estimated $4 million in its ninth weekend of release, and sailed towards the $450 million mark.

The Box Office Top Five Was Dominated by Holdover Hits