From Bollywood director Siddharth Anand, who delivered the biggest hit of his career earlier this year — the Shah Rukh Khan vehicle Pathaan — comes a new action-thriller in a similarly patriotic vein. Titled Fighter, the film stars A-listers such as Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and appears to draw liberally from the Top Gun movies. The first teaser for Fighter was unveiled on Friday, after months of build-up.

Roshan, who previously worked with Anand on the Knight and Day remake, Bang Bang!, and the YRF Spy Universe hit, War, plays Squadron leader Shamsher "Patty" Pathania. He gets plenty of slo-mo money shots in the teaser, as he struts, snarls and takes to the skies. While the teaser doesn’t reveal much about the plot, it reveals several glimpses of the aerial combat sequences. But nearly equal screen time is devoted to its stars. Padukone, who played a pivotal role in Anand’s Pathaan, stars as Squadron leader Minal "Minni" Rathore, while the veteran Kapoor, who can currently be seen in the blockbuster film Animal, plays Group captain Rakesh Jai "Rocky" Singh.

The teaser ends with a quick burst of shots that reveal a funeral, huge explosions, and, as is customary for big-budget Bollywood movies, glamorous song-and-dance numbers. While one appears to have been set in a club, another takes place on a beach. We’re also shown the briefest glimpse at a budding romance between Patty and Minni, and it looks like fans of Padukone’s “Besharam Rang” song from Pathaan will have something to look forward to.

Hrithik Roshan's Last Three Films Global Box Office Vikram Vedha $16 million War $57 million Super 30 $25 million

'Fighter' Marks a Return to Basics for Star Hrithik Roshan

While Anand, Padukone and Kapoor are all coming off major hits, Roshan needs a win. His last release was the gangster thriller Vikram Vedha, which under-performed at the box office despite mostly positive reviews last year. He is currently filming the sixth YRF Spy Universe instalment, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, signaling a willingness to return to more accessible cinema. Indian blockbusters have been performing exceedingly well across the world in the last couple of years. The Telugu-language period action film RRR rode a wave of positive buzz all the way to the Oscars, while SRK’s Pathaan and Jawan both delivered big numbers at the North American box office. More recently, Animal is on the verge of passing the $10 million mark domestically. Fighter is slated for release on January 25, coinciding with India’s Republic Day holiday. You can watch the teaser here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.