In the last half-decade, Florence Pugh has become more than a household movie star. With films like Black Widow, Little Women, Midsommar, and Oppenheimer, the actress has quickly transcended herself as a pop culture icon. She's looking to have the biggest year of her career in 2025 with the release of her next Marvel adventure, Thunderbolts*, hitting theaters in May. However, if that's too long a wait to start your next Pugh-centric binge, her underrated sports biopic Fighting With My Family is now streaming for free.

The 2019 film is currently wrestling its way to the top on Tubi. While Pugh has been acting since the mid-2010s, Fighting With My Family was released right before the actress' career would explode with Midsommar and Little Women later that year. The latter of which, she was nominated for an Academy Award for her brilliant supporting performance. Despite arguably being the weakest of the three films she released in that crazy year, Fighting With My Family is no slouch. The film bolsters a title belt with a certified-fresh 93% critic rating and an impressive 83% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also a massive box-office hit, making a powerful $41 million worldwide on a small $11 million worldwide. It's been over five years since Fighting With My Family first took the cinematic stage and, like the film’s central figure, Pugh’s career has only exploded since then.

What's ‘Fighting With My Family’ About?

Fighting With My Family is a classic underdog story with a killer comedic edge that depicts real-life WWE wrestler Saraya “Paige” Bevis’ (Pugh) rise to the top. Wrestling is a family affair, but Paige's unexpected success causes some tension both in and outside the ring. With Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Pugh’s corner, this electric film was the first time we really saw the actress' endless charm and hypnotic charisma depicted on screen. This film is both a love-letter to the sport and very accessible to newcomers as the honest comedy adds such a relatable layer to the larger-than-life story. Also, with talent like Stephen Merchant (Jojo Rabbit) in the director's chair and a cast that includes Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz) and Vince Vaughn (Freaky), Fighting With My Family should be on the top of your watchlist. Especially with 2025 and crazy WWE events like The Royal Rumble right around the corner.

Before you enter the ring with Pugh on Tubi, you can view the trailer for Fight With My Family below. The biopic is also readily available on Blu-ray and paid VOD platforms.

