For this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Collider is proud to be partnering with Film.io, “the world’s most powerful decentralized filmmaking ecosystem,” to host our Interview Studio. In the spirit of the festival, Film.io is dedicated to placing Hollywood decision-making into the hands of creators and fans using blockchain technology, allowing a platform for open collaboration and solutions for creating, funding, and distributing projects efficiently. We’re also teaming up with Pressed Juicery and DragonFly Coffee Roasters to offer our guests some delicious treats while they share their upcoming projects with us!

Image via Sundance Film Festival

Film.io’s mission is to fully support filmmakers bringing their projects to actualization, and there’s no better time to celebrate moviemaking magic and those who make it happen than at Sundance. Film.io works in the television and movie spaces to liberate creators with their platform that replaces centralized control with inclusivity and open communication and collaboration. They do so by allowing creators to submit projects as proposals, build audiences and receive market validation, expanding access to funding and licensing. Film.io also brings in the fans — a central part of this industry — empowering them to vote on projects by staking Film.io’s native FAN Token to projects they support, allowing film investors, studios and streamers to scout market-validated projects with pre-developed audiences and analytics.

If you’re in need of a pick-me-up after all those interviews and screenings, Pressed Juicery will also be offering actors and filmmakers relief from the cold weather elements at the studio with a selection of the Pressed Juice Hydration + and Immunity product line as well as wellness and immunity boost drink shots. Pressed is the leading cold-pressed juice and functional wellness brand dedicated to making healthy living as convenient and delicious as possible. The company's mission is to pave the way for plant-forward living by making real healthy food accessible to everyone. The brand offers over 40 delicious varieties of cold-pressed juice, plant-based milks, power-packed smoothies, health-boosting shots, and revolutionary soft serve made from only fruits, nuts, and vegetables. Pressed operates over 110 Pressed Juicery retail stores in nine states, and is available in nearly 3,000 locations through its wholesale partners and can be purchased directly from their website to any location within the U.S. For a complete list of locations where Pressed is available, please visit pressed.com and follow Pressed on Facebook & @pressedjuicery on Instagram & Twitter.

The Collider Studio will also be offering our talented guests DragonFly Coffee Roasters' award-winning fresh brew to warm them up in that wintry Utah air! DragonFly is a pioneer of luxury coffee, offering the world’s first 98-point coffee, regularly awarded Micro-Roaster of the Year and multi-year Cup of Excellence winner. They are a wholesale and retail roasting business, with a emphasis on the quality, sustainability, and ecological impact of their product. DragonFly sustainably sources the finest coffee from small farms across the world.

Who Will Be Stopping By Collider’s Studio?

Image via A24

This year we’re thrilled to announce we’ve booked some major talent for our Media Studio, including Kristen Stewart, Ed Harris, Katy O’Brian, Dave Franco, Alicia Silverstone, Riley Keough, Melissa Barrera, David Schwimmer, Jena Malone, Jason Schwartzman, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Dylan O’Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Carol Kane, Brittany O’Grady, Leslie Grace, Sasha Calle, June Squibb, Fred Hechinger, Maddie Ziegler, and loads more. Just a handful of the films and events we’ll be celebrating include Rose Glass’s Love Lies Bleeding, Your Monster, Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza, Ponyboi, Between the Temples, and many more.

Be sure to follow along this weekend as we bring you exciting interviews and reviews from Sundance.