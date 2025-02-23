When it comes to classic cinema, the film noir genre ranks as one of the most fascinating and reached its peak during the 1940s with the rise in pulp fiction and detective novels. Titles such as Gilda, Laura, and Double Indemnity established the standards of the genre, conveying the film's essential elements of cynical protagonists, ruthless criminals, and seductive femme fatales.

While the genre doesn't feature an abundance of romances and passionate affairs, there are some classics, including This Gun for Hire, The Killers, and Out of the Past, that feature alluring complex couples who are among the best and most memorable of classic film noir. From Fallen Angel starring Dana Andrews and Linda Darnell to the essential Bogie and Bacall classic The Big Sleep, these are the ten best couples of film noir, ranked.

10 'Fallen Angel' (1945) - Eric Stanton and Stella

Played by Dana Andrews and Linda Darnell

Image via 20th Century Studios

Otto Preminger's Fallen Angel is a classic film noir centered around a torrid love triangle starring Dana Andrews as a drifter, Eric Stanton, who arrives in a small California town where he meets and falls for a beautiful waitress, Stella (Linda Darnell). While Eric swoons over Stella, he also courts another woman (Alice Faye) who, unfortunately, becomes part of Eric's scheme to win Stella over.

While they aren't the ideal couple, Eric Stanton and Stella are an intriguing couple whose criminal and cheating ways make them the perfect pair. While Stella desires a man who can support and provide for her, Eric agrees to accommodate her, even if it comes at the expense of others who are conned into the smooth talker's web of lies. Eric and Stella may not find their happily ever after, but they are an attractive and vile couple who embody the core elements of the film noir genre.